Russia will likely increase attacks on power infrastructures in Ukraine “to strike at civilian morale”

ACCORDING to the British Ministry of Defence, after month-long attacks on power infrastructures in Ukraine, Russia will likely increase efforts “to strike at civilian morale”.

“Since October 10, Russia has attacked Ukraine with a campaign of strikes targeting electric power infrastructure. To date, this action has come in waves,” the British MoD wrote.

“The most recent intense strikes were on 31 October, which involved targeting hydroelectric dam facilities for the first time.”

It added: “The strikes have resulted in widespread damage to transmission stations and power plants. Scheduled and emergency blackouts have become routine in parts of Ukraine, with Kyiv notably impacted.

“Recoverability varies, and the impacts of strikes are unlikely to be felt uniformly.

“Continued degradation of networks by Russian strikes will almost certainly have consequences for interlinked water and heating systems, that will be most significantly felt by the civilian population during winter, as demand increases.”

“Russian strikes on power generation and transmission are having a disproportionate effect upon civilians in Ukraine, indiscriminately impacting critical functions such as healthcare and heating,” it added.

“The continued prioritisation of critical national infrastructure over military targets strongly implies Russian intent to strike at civilian morale.”

As noted, Russian troops have been attacking power infrastructures in Ukraine, most notably in the capital city of Kyiv.

On Monday, November 7, it was reported that officials in the Ukrainian capital of Kyiv were planning for the ‘inconceivable possibility, of a complete power outage in the city along with evacuation of some three million residents.’

This came after reports that around 40 per cent of Ukraine’s energy infrastructure was destroyed or damaged during attacks by Russian military forces.

