By Matthew Roscoe • 11 November 2022 • 8:31

Russia's State Duma to ban violent video games after announcing military training for schools. Image: PeopleImages.com - Yuri A/Shutterstock.com

RUSSIA’S State Duma is looking to ban violent video games from distribution in Russia, as reported on Friday, November 11.

Weeks after announcing that military training would be returning to schools in Russia, the country’s State Duma – the lower house of the Federal Assembly of Russia – has proposed that violent video games be banned from sale in the country.

According to a report from the Russian state-controlled news outlet RIA, the proposal comes as an amendment to a bill on LGBT propaganda, which was drafted by Yana Lantratova, first deputy head of the Duma committee on education.

The amendment would see video games containing materials promoting pornography, cruelty and violence and abusive language banned for distribution in Russia.

As noted, the news comes after deputies from Russia’s State Duma – Yana Lantratova (SRZP) and Vladimir Pavlov (ER) – announced the “proposal to consider the possibility of returning the discipline of ‘basic military training”‘ to the secondary school education curricula.”

The proposal was made on October 10.

Lantratova and Pavlov wrote to Russia’s Education Minister Sergei Kravtsov at the time: “Dear Sergey Sergeevich, we ask you to consider the possibility of initiating the return of the discipline ‘basic military training’ to the secondary general education curriculum.”

The State Duma deputies reportedly said that “introduction of this subject into the school curriculum will help improve the moral and patriotic education of schoolchildren, as well as improve their physical training.”

The document reported added: “It (introduction of this discipline – ed.) meets the need to intensify work on moral and patriotic education in the system of education, set by the President of the Russian Federation at an operational meeting with the Russian Security Council on September 23, 2022, and is also capable of increasing the physical preparation of modern schoolchildren, give opportunities for their all-round development.”

