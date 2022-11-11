BREAKING: Multiple injured after Russian military vehicle smashes into passenger car in Crimea

By Matthew Roscoe • 11 November 2022 • 9:04

ACCORDING to initial reports, a Russian military vehicle crashed into a passenger car causing multiple injuries.

On Friday, November 11, a Russian military vehicle smashed into a passenger car in the Dzhankoy district of Crimea.

The accident occurred this morning near the village of Ordenonosnoye in Crimea’s Dzhankoy district.

The “Kamaz” of Russia’s Ministry of Defense collided head-on with a Mitsubishi Lancer car, which flew off the road and rolled over.

17 people were injured: 15 servicemen and two from the Lancer, as reported by ren.tv.

An investigation has been launched into the cause of the crash.

⚡️ Russian military truck collided with a car in Crimea. Twelve Russian soldiers and two people were injured. 👉 Follow @Flash_news_ua pic.twitter.com/DRvJ2ZI2Ny — FLASH (@Flash_news_ua) November 11, 2022

The news of the smash in Crimea comes after former Verkhovna Rada MP Oleksiy Remenyuk, who had taken a pro-Russian stance after leaving his post in Ukraine, reportedly crashed his car and died after being chased by police in Crimea.

