By Matthew Roscoe • 11 November 2022 • 9:04
On Friday, November 11, a Russian military vehicle smashed into a passenger car in the Dzhankoy district of Crimea.
The accident occurred this morning near the village of Ordenonosnoye in Crimea’s Dzhankoy district.
The “Kamaz” of Russia’s Ministry of Defense collided head-on with a Mitsubishi Lancer car, which flew off the road and rolled over.
17 people were injured: 15 servicemen and two from the Lancer, as reported by ren.tv.
An investigation has been launched into the cause of the crash.
The news of the smash in Crimea comes after former Verkhovna Rada MP Oleksiy Remenyuk, who had taken a pro-Russian stance after leaving his post in Ukraine, reportedly crashed his car and died after being chased by police in Crimea.
