BREAKING: Luis Enrique announces Spain's World Cup squad for Qatar Close
Trending:

BREAKING: Luis Enrique announces Spain’s World Cup squad for Qatar

By Matthew Roscoe • 11 November 2022 • 12:49

BREAKING: Luis Enrique announces Spain's World Cup squad for Qatar. Image: fifg/Shutterstock.com

SPAIN’S manager Luis Enrique has announced his World Cup squad for the tournament in Qatar.

Spain’s World Cup squad has been announced for Qatar as Luis Enrique names several England-based players in his 26-man selection – 24 hours after England manager Gareth Southgate revealed his squad.

The Spain squad in full:

Goalkeepers

  • Unai Simón (Athletic Club)
  • Robert Sánchez (Brighton)
  • David Raya (Brentford)

Defenders

  • César Azpilicueta (Chelsea)
  • Dani Carvajal (Real Madrid)
  • Eric García (Barcelona)
  • Hugo Guillamón (Valencia)
  • Pau Torres (Villarreal)
  • Aymeric Laporte (Manchester City)
  • José Luis Gayà (Valencia)
  • Jordi Alba (Barcelona)

Midfielders

  • Sergio Busquets (Barcelona)
  • Rodri (Manchester City)
  • Pedri (Barcelona)
  • Gavi (Barcelona)
  • Carlos Soler (PSG)
  • Marcos Llorente (Atlético Madrid)
  • Koke (Atlético Madrid)

Forwards

  • Álvaro Morata (Atlético Madrid)
  • Ferran Torres (Barcelona)
  • Nico Williams (Athletic Club)
  • Yéremi Pino (Villarreal)
  • Marco Asensio (Real Madrid)
  • Pablo Sarabia (PSG)
  • Dani Olmo (RB Leipzig)
  • Ansu Fati (Barcelona)

Liverpool’s Thiago Alcântara misses out as does Paris Saint-Germain’s Sergio Ramos.

The Royal Spanish Football Federation wrote: “The national coach has announced this Friday (November 11) the list of players who will represent Spain in the World Cup Final.

“The Luis Aragonés room at the Ciudad del Fútbol was the venue chosen for Luis Enrique to offer the list of 26 players who will represent Spain during the Final Phase of the XXII World Cup that FIFA is organising this fall in Qatar.

“The players and coaching staff will begin their training camp on Monday, November 14, at the Ciudad del Fútbol, ​​from where they will travel the next day to Amman, the scene of the friendly warm-up match against Jordan on Thursday, the 17th.

“In the early hours of Friday, November 18, the Spanish National Team is scheduled to arrive in Doha, where everyone’s team will have its meeting place throughout the World Cup, with its debut scheduled against Costa Rica on Wednesday 23.”

People reacted to the squad announcement on social media.

One person, alongside a picture of Spain’s World Cup-winning team, wrote: “The downgrade of THIS team is crazy.”

A noted, Liverpool’s Thiago was one of the squad’s biggest absentees and one person wrote: “Thiago should’ve chose Brazil. Spain don’t deserve him.”

“This is the most bang average team going to the World Cup. It’s bad.”

Thank you for taking the time to read this article, do remember to come back and check The Euro Weekly News website for all your up-to-date local and international news stories and remember, you can also follow us on Facebook and Instagram.

FacebookTwitterRedditWhatsAppTelegramLinkedInEmailCopy Link
Go Back

Related News

<< Go Back to All Previous Editions
Written by

Matthew Roscoe

Originally from the UK, Matthew is based on the Costa Blanca and is a web reporter for The Euro Weekly News covering international and Spanish national news. Got a news story you want to share? Then get in touch at [email protected]

Comments

    Leave a comment

    Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

Continue Reading