BREAKING: Luis Enrique announces Spain’s World Cup squad for Qatar

Spain’s World Cup squad has been announced for Qatar as Luis Enrique names several England-based players in his 26-man selection – 24 hours after England manager Gareth Southgate revealed his squad.
The Spain squad in full:
Goalkeepers
Defenders
Midfielders
Forwards
Liverpool’s Thiago Alcântara misses out as does Paris Saint-Germain’s Sergio Ramos.
The Royal Spanish Football Federation wrote: “The national coach has announced this Friday (November 11) the list of players who will represent Spain in the World Cup Final.
“The Luis Aragonés room at the Ciudad del Fútbol was the venue chosen for Luis Enrique to offer the list of 26 players who will represent Spain during the Final Phase of the XXII World Cup that FIFA is organising this fall in Qatar.
“The players and coaching staff will begin their training camp on Monday, November 14, at the Ciudad del Fútbol, from where they will travel the next day to Amman, the scene of the friendly warm-up match against Jordan on Thursday, the 17th.
“In the early hours of Friday, November 18, the Spanish National Team is scheduled to arrive in Doha, where everyone’s team will have its meeting place throughout the World Cup, with its debut scheduled against Costa Rica on Wednesday 23.”
People reacted to the squad announcement on social media.
One person, alongside a picture of Spain’s World Cup-winning team, wrote: “The downgrade of THIS team is crazy.”
the downgrade of THIS team is crazy https://t.co/069zO2Cm4l pic.twitter.com/OgiTKtgt7Y
A noted, Liverpool’s Thiago was one of the squad’s biggest absentees and one person wrote: “Thiago should’ve chose Brazil. Spain don’t deserve him.”
Thiago should’ve chose Brazil. Spain don’t deserve him https://t.co/qjZ0e0TQHV
“This is the most bang average team going to the World Cup. It’s bad.”
This is the most bang average team going to the World Cup. It’s bad https://t.co/1pEoBv3upc
