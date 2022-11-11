BREAKING: Luis Enrique announces Spain’s World Cup squad for Qatar

“The players and coaching staff will begin their training camp on Monday, November 14, at the Ciudad del Fútbol, ​​from where they will travel the next day to Amman, the scene of the friendly warm-up match against Jordan on Thursday, the 17th.

“In the early hours of Friday, November 18, the Spanish National Team is scheduled to arrive in Doha, where everyone’s team will have its meeting place throughout the World Cup, with its debut scheduled against Costa Rica on Wednesday 23.”

People reacted to the squad announcement on social media.

One person, alongside a picture of Spain’s World Cup-winning team, wrote: “The downgrade of THIS team is crazy.”

A noted, Liverpool’s Thiago was one of the squad’s biggest absentees and one person wrote: “Thiago should’ve chose Brazil. Spain don’t deserve him.”

“This is the most bang average team going to the World Cup. It’s bad.”

