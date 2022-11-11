By Euro Weekly News Media • 11 November 2022 • 16:34

The Charity Quiz of the Year set for three venues in Spain with great prizes on offer. Image: INelson/Shutterstock.com

THE Charity Quiz of the Year will be held in three venues in Spain on the same night, Thursday, November 24.

The Charity Quiz of the Year promises: “Three venues, two hosts, one quiz” with overall prizes “worth more than €300.”

With all donations going to the Fundacion Cudeca Cancer Care Hospice, competitors have the chance to win €40 at each venue.

On Thursday, November 24, one quiz will be held at The Hogan Stand in San Pedro, another at The Times Sports Bar in La Cala and Fibbers Irish Bar in Torreblanca.

Competitors have been asked to arrive at 7.30 pm for an 8 pm start at each of the venues.

Overall prizes include a day at the Chocolate Workshop at Mayan Monkey Mijas (for 6 people) for winners.

The second prize is €50 voucher for La Sala restaurant in Puerto Banus.

While the third prize is a hamper worth €30.

Up to 6 people are allowed per team and it cost €5 per person to enter.

