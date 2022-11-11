Time’s up for Carboneras town hall’s reluctance to reclassify El Algarrobico land

By Linda Hall • 11 November 2022 • 11:15

CARBONERAS: Town hall is dragging its feet over reclassifying El Algarrobico land Photo credit: Luis Rogelio HM

CARBONERAS mayor Jose Luis Amerigo has for the moment avoided a fine from the Upper Court of Andalucia (TSJA).

According to reports in the regional Spanish media, the TSJA considers that Amerigo has failed to certify whether El Algarrobico has yet been categorised as “specially protected” non-building land, owing to its location inside the Cabo de Gata-Nijar national park.

This is also the site of the practically finished El Algarrobico hotel, now declared illegal although the promoters had planning permission when building commenced in 2003.

Meanwhile, the TSJA pointed out that Amerigo’s deadline for appealing against a weekly fine of €250 had been reached. The mayor must now report to the TSJA every fortnight while the court decides whether or not to fine him, although court could also decide to submit its information to Fiscalia (the Public Prosecution department).

The tribunal wants “clear information” about the town hall’s progress in reclassifying the Algarrobico land as well as the Canillar area, where there are plans to build residential properties.

Environmentalist groups have complained to the TSJA that Amerigo routinely avoided complying with any sentence related to El Algarrobico. This was not an isolated case of disobedience, they maintained, and he continually cited lack of municipal resources, including the absence of a municipal architect.

