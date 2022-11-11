WATCH: A father shares video of alleged police brutality in the arrest of his son, 37

By Vickie Scullard • 11 November 2022 • 14:36

A father shares video of alleged police brutality in the arrest of his son, 37. Credit: @AngelB1951/Twitter..

A DEVASTATED father has shared a video on Twitter of alleged police brutality in the arrest of his son, who died days later.

Ángel Bejarano, from Mairena del Aljarafe, Seville, uploaded the video in a bid to bring attention to the alleged malpractice in the arrest by Guardia Civil agents of his son Carlos, aged 37.

The incident reportedly happened on September 12 at the gates of the deceased’s home, which caused him a cardiorespiratory arrest.

Carlos was admitted to hospital but died seven days later on September 19.

His father reported the alleged incident to the courts that same day and since then he has only received a summons for next February 6, he says.

Two months later and he claims he knows nothing about his son’s autopsy that would clarify what happened in the events that led up to his death.

Soy Ángel Bejarano Romero dni 28417098T. El 12/09/22 mi hijo Carlos de 37 años fue reducido por la guardia civil en la puerta de mi casa de manera brutal y falleció como consecuencia de ello el día 19. Los videos que veis al ver como lo reducían brutalmente son grabados por mi. pic.twitter.com/vZyi6MkOLq — Ángel (@AngelB1951) November 8, 2022

A spokeswoman for the Civil Guard told El Pais that the case has been put forward to the judicial system and it is up to officials to act upon it.

“He practically died in front of the house. There he stopped breathing, ” Bejarano told the newspaper.

He started to record the 26-second video on his phone after the Civil Guard agents had reduced his son with “folding metal defenses”, according to the complaint

Officers had initially gone to act against an alleged case of domestic violence, according to the Armed Institute.

A complaint, filed by Bejarano and his wife, states that “the necessary medical assistance took a long time to arrive and when they arrived they were not life-supporting.”

Carlos was in the ICU of the San Juan de Dios hospital in Bormujos, with assisted breathing, from the afternoon of September 12 until his death on the 19th.

