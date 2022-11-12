3 New and Profitable Cryptocurrencies with the potential to surpass Ethereum: Big Eyes Coin, HEX, and Cronos

By EWN • 12 November 2022 • 9:45

Big Eyes Coin (BIG), HEX (HEX), and Cronos (CRO) are three great cryptocurrencies on the market today with the potential to surpass a lot of great crypto giants like Ethereum. Although relatively new, these tokens are set to bring many changes and profit to the cryptocurrency community.

Big Eyes Coin (BIG) – A Cute Platform to Make Impressive Profit

A new meme token with a lot of potential is Big Eyes Coin (BIG). It is a new meme coin project to shift wealth into the decentralised finance (DeFi) sector. This project is hot and popular on crypto charts, gathering much attention during its presale period (where it has raised an impressive sum of about $9 million).

The Big Eyes Coin (BIG) project aims to stand out using a unique online word-of-mouth promotion, using the media, influencers, its attractive mascot, and its great benefits to dominate the meme coin market from now to at least 2030 through creative ideas.

Big Eyes Coin (BIG) has many benefits for its users:

Low tax fees, transaction charges, and an auto burn feature to ensure sustainability token value inflation.

Plans to create a special NFT marketplace, unique NFT events, content for its community, impressive incentives for users, etc, would be available.

Using 5% of its total token supply to be held in a charity wallet to clean up and protect the world’s ocean ecosystem.

Hex Coin (HEX) – Enchanting Crypto deals to leave you wanting more

HEX (HEX) is the first and still one of the best Certificate of Deposit (CD) or blockchain fixed deposit platforms that offers an interest rate premium to investors who can lock their tokens for a set period. Using this platform, users can remove, due to irrelevance, third parties and middlemen from transactions. Hex Coin users could lock their tokens for a day to a maximum of 5,555 days.

The Hex token (HEX) was created on an Ethereum network that follows the ERC-20 guidelines for Ethereum-based cryptocurrencies. The tokens are locked with smart contracts that can impose penalties on stakers if the contracts are ended earlier than the intended time. These smart contracts can also be used to reward users for staking tokens for a more extended period.

The HEX (HEX) ecosystem is operated on a Proof-Of-Stake consensus mechanism that allows Ethereum network-staked tokens to be stakeable by users. The HEX (HEX) platform has a simple operation – users can stake tokens for some time and gain interest in return.

Cronos (CRO) – A Versatile and Flexible Platform for Cryptocurrency Operations

The Cronos (CRO) platform, with the CRO being its native token, is a blockchain network designed by CRO Protocol Labs, also known as Crypto.com. It is an all-inclusive financial platform that allows cryptocurrency transaction services through exchanges, payment services through a unique application and a Visa card, decentralised finance (DeFi) options, and NFTs.

Cronos (CRO) was created to make cryptocurrency accessible to everyone by accelerating the world’s transition into cryptocurrency. On the platform, users can buy or sell cryptos, stake and earn it, save and collect their crypto in one wallet, etc.

The CRO token of the platform is a utility token that Crypto.com designed to enable transactions within its blockchain and financial ecosystem. Although it wasn’t initially intended as an investment, Cronos (CRO) is still available on special centralised exchanges.

The investment in crypto assets is not regulated, it may not be suitable for retail investors and the total amount invested could be lost

