Adopt a pet at the Animal Adoption Fair in Crevillent (Alicante)

By Linda Hall • 12 November 2022 • 16:37
ABANDONED: One of the dogs in the care of the Pels Pels Crevillent association
Photo credit: Pels Pels Crevillent
Beginning at 10.30am, the event will be held in the car park at the Casa de Cultura’s Auditorium.
Participants in Crevillent Adopta, a joint initiative by the town hall’s Youth and Animal Welfare departments, include nine animal shelters and associations from Crevillent, Elche, Albatera, Novelda and Torrevieja.
“This puts our area’s animal welfare and adoption in the spotlight, working together with the associations and shelters in a fun event for everybody,” said Ana Vanessa Mas, the town hall’s Animal Protection councillor.
Stands representing the different shelters and associations will be providing details of the work that they carry out, stressing the importance of adoption and giving out information on looking after pets.
At 12.30m and again at 5.30pm, there will be a parade introducing members of public to the animals that are currently looking for a forever home.
There will also be live music, workshops for children and a photocall.
