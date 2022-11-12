Alec Baldwin files lawsuit against armourer of deadly Rust film set

By Peter McLaren-Kennedy • 12 November 2022 • 7:34

Alec Baldwin Source: "Alec Baldwin" (CC BY-SA 2.0) by Gage Skidmore

Alec Baldwin has filed a lawsuit against the armourer and three other crew members working on the Rust film, who were involved in the death of Halyna Hutchins.

The lawsuit was filed in a Los Angeles Superior Court on Friday, November 11 in response to a suit in which a crew member named Baldwin and the others as defendants.

With the police investigation still ongoing and charges still to be brought by prosecutors more than a year after the incident, accusations and finger pointing have been rife amongst those involved.

According to news site Reuters, the cross-complaint names armourer Hannah Gutierrez-Reed, first assistant director Dave Halls, prop supplier Seth Kenney and prop master Sarah Zachry.

The four were named as co-defendants with Baldwin in the original lawsuit. That was filed by a script supervisor who claimed the shooting had caused her severe emotional distress after Hutchins died on set.

The lawsuit filed by Baldwin alleges negligence and seeks undisclosed damages for the “immense grief” that he has and continues to suffer.

Baldwin’s lawsuit says: “This tragedy happened because live bullets were delivered to the set and loaded into the gun, Gutierrez-Reed failed to check the bullets or the gun carefully.

“Halls failed to check the gun carefully and yet announced the gun was safe before handing it to Baldwin, and Zachry failed to disclose that Gutierrez-Reed had been acting recklessly off set and was a safety risk to those around her.”

The lawsuits stem from the shooting on set of movie director Joel Souza and Hutchins during rehearsals, after Baldwin fired a live round with a gun that was said to be safe.

The lawsuits and counter suits filed by Alec Baldwin and others deal with stress and negligence rather than accountability, with authorities yet to bring charges against who they believe is responsible.

