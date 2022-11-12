By Chris King • 12 November 2022 • 16:44
At least 19 killed and 17 injured as minibus plunges into canal in Egypt
According to the health ministry, a malfunctioning steering wheel caused the driver of a minibus to veer off the road, roll over, and plunge the vehicle into a canal. At least 19 passengers are reported to have died with around 17 more injured in the incident that occurred today, Saturday, November 12, in the Nile Delta in northern Egypt.
The authorities in Dakahlia province have not elaborated further on the tragic event. According to a photographer from the AFP news agency who arrived at the scene shortly after the accident, the minibus was badly damaged and its windows were smashed.
They added that a large crowd had gathered at the crash scene as a rescue operation was launched, with police officers subsequently cordoning the area off.
Traffic accidents of this type are not uncommon in Egypt. According to official figures, around 7,000 died on the country’s roads in 2021. This is believed to be the result of drivers often flouting the rules along with poor maintenance of the roads, as reported by trtworld.com.
