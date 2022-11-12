By Chris King • 12 November 2022 • 19:03
Image of Olivia Attwood.
Credit: ITV.
According to an exclusive reveal by The Sun today, Saturday, November 12, the real reason behind Olivia Atwood’s departure from ‘I’m A Celebrity was an abnormal blood test result.
The 31-year-old Love Island star was allegedly rushed dramatically from the Snake Rock jungle camp by show bosses to the A&E department of the nearest hospital after receiving the test results. She had only been a contestant on the popular ITV show for around 48 hours when the emergency arose.
Olivia had undergone a blood test in the jungle by the on-site medics. The results caused sufficient concern among the show’s bosses to make them order the hospital dash for the reality star to receive urgent medical attention.
As a result of leaving camp, Olivia broke the show’s strict Covid protocols. The producers were reportedly left with no other option than to consider it an unsafe risk to allow her to rejoin the other contestants.
“It was touch and go for a while with Olivia’s blood, and camp producers weren’t taking any chances, they take health and safety incredibly seriously while campmates are under their care”, an Australian source told The Sun.
They continued: “Olivia was checked over by doctors and found the ordeal quite alarming, but she feels totally fine now. She’s absolutely gutted that her big moment taking part in the show is over and feels like she has so much more to give”.
___________________________________________________________
Thank you for taking the time to read this article. Do remember to come back and check The Euro Weekly News website for all your up-to-date local and international news stories and remember, you can also follow us on Facebook and Instagram.
Share this story
Subscribe to our Euro Weekly News alerts to get the latest stories into your inbox!
By signing up, you will create a Euro Weekly News account if you don’t already have one. Review our
Privacy Policy for more information about our privacy practices.
Originally from Wales, Chris spent years on the Costa del Sol before moving to the Algarve where he is a web reporter for The Euro Weekly News covering international and Spanish national news.
Got a news story you want to share? Then get in touch at [email protected]
Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *
By signing up, you will create a Euro Weekly News account if you don’t already have one. Review our Privacy Policy for more information about our privacy practices.
Download our media pack in either English or Spanish.