12 November 2022

Image of Olivia Attwood. Credit: ITV.

The real reason for Olivia Atwood’s sudden departure from ‘I’m A Celebrity’ has been revealed as an abnormal blood test result.

According to an exclusive reveal by The Sun today, Saturday, November 12, the real reason behind Olivia Atwood’s departure from ‘I’m A Celebrity was an abnormal blood test result.

The 31-year-old Love Island star was allegedly rushed dramatically from the Snake Rock jungle camp by show bosses to the A&E department of the nearest hospital after receiving the test results. She had only been a contestant on the popular ITV show for around 48 hours when the emergency arose.

Olivia had undergone a blood test in the jungle by the on-site medics. The results caused sufficient concern among the show’s bosses to make them order the hospital dash for the reality star to receive urgent medical attention.

As a result of leaving camp, Olivia broke the show’s strict Covid protocols. The producers were reportedly left with no other option than to consider it an unsafe risk to allow her to rejoin the other contestants.

“It was touch and go for a while with Olivia’s blood, and camp producers weren’t taking any chances, they take health and safety incredibly seriously while campmates are under their care”, an Australian source told The Sun.

They continued: “Olivia was checked over by doctors and found the ordeal quite alarming, but she feels totally fine now. She’s absolutely gutted that her big moment taking part in the show is over and feels like she has so much more to give”.

