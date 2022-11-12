By Peter McLaren-Kennedy • 12 November 2022 • 14:14

Free Media Distancia season tickets now available on the Renfe website - Credit Renfe

Free Media Distancia (medium distance) tickets that will provide two million free tickets to users of the RENFE train service, can now be purchased online.

The facility to purchase tickets went live on Saturday, November 12 although they have yet to become available in Catalonia.

Those that purchase the ticket will be required to make 16 journeys over the next four months for the tickets to be free, with anyone who makes less than the required number losing their “deposit.”

The deposit of €20 is payable on purchase of the ticket and will allow users free travel on regional services.

With the ticket now available on the Renfe website it can be combined with the purchase of other tickets for use on the High Speed, AVE and Long-Distance season tickets.

Since the tickets were launched by the government in September, more than two million tickets have been sold of which 600,000 are season tickets that are for medium distance routes.

According to Renfe customers must register in advance on the website or by using the Renfe app.

📢 Los abonos gratuitos de Media Distancia pueden adquirirse ya en https://t.co/u5ar5R49qZ. Renfe recomienda utilizar los abonos de forma responsable, para favorecer a todos los usuarios. 🙏 https://t.co/RdNS1pmjkk pic.twitter.com/R7vyigjY27 — Renfe (@Renfe) November 12, 2022

When customers register, they will be required to pay the deposit, which will be refunded at the end of the free travel period provided the minimum 16 trips have been made.

Full information on the Free Media Distancia season tickets is available on the Renfe website.

