Generalitat encourages residents in Vega Baja (Alicante) towns to get pedalling

By Linda Hall • 12 November 2022 • 18:52

: BICYCLE LANES: Generalitat grants to promote sustainable transports Photo credit: GVA.es

REGIONAL government, the Generalitat, allocated €2.1 million to help Vega Baja municipalities implement Sustainable Mobility Plans (PMUS).

Grants will go to 19 of the 21 towns that made applications, with Torrevieja eliminated for putting in its request after the deadline, while San Fulgencio decided not to produce a PMUS according to the Generalitat Valenciana’s Official Bulletin (DOGV).

Amounts range from the €150,000 maximum assigned to Bigastro, Albatera, Formentera del Segura, Cox, Benejuzar, Almoradi, Los Montesinos, Granja de Rocamora, Algorfa, Guardamar, San Isidro, Benijofar and Dolores, plus €149,984 for Catral.

Lesser amounts ranging from €66,543 to €7,165 went to Callosa, Rafal, Benferri, Daya Nueva and Daya Vieja.

The cash is to be used for building or improving bicycle lanes as well as pedestrianising streets and adding safe spaces for cyclists.

These grants, classed as “high priority”, are included in the Generalitat’s overall strategy to provide more “resilience” for the area via the Plan Vega Renhace, which includes analysing motorised traffic and adapting roads to encourage sustainable transport.

