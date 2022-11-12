BREAKING: UK and France to strike deal on migrants as soon as Monday Close
Help find a 50-year-old missing since last Monday

By Peter McLaren-Kennedy • 12 November 2022 • 17:03

Jose Marcos Gonzalez Cea - Image SOS Desaparecidos

SOS Desaparecidos has asked for help in locating José Marcos González Cea who went missing in the Valladolid area on Monday.

José is said to be 50 years old, around 1.75 metres tall and has a normal complexion, black hair and brown eyes.

If you have information, the contact numbers are 642 650 775 and 649 952 957.

The help to find José comes on the same day that it was confirmed that Levi Davis the 24-year-old former Bath and England rugby star, was still missing.

According to the latest information Davis has not used his mobile phone or bank account since he went missing two weeks ago. 

If you have any information on either of the two missing gents you can call the above number, the Guardia Civil on 112 or via the Alertcops app. 

Written by

Peter McLaren-Kennedy

Originally from South Africa, Peter is based on the Costa Blanca and is a web reporter for the Euro Weekly News covering international and Spanish national news. Got a news story you want to share? Then get in touch at [email protected]

