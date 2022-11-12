Help find a 50-year-old missing since last Monday

José is said to be 50 years old, around 1.75 metres tall and has a normal complexion, black hair and brown eyes.

If you have information, the contact numbers are 642 650 775 and 649 952 957.

🔴 Ayuda para encontrar a un vallisoletano de 50 años desaparecido desde el pasado lunes https://t.co/4lCuSnIPnR — EL ESPAÑOL (@elespanolcom) November 12, 2022

The help to find José comes on the same day that it was confirmed that Levi Davis the 24-year-old former Bath and England rugby star, was still missing.

According to the latest information Davis has not used his mobile phone or bank account since he went missing two weeks ago.

esta imágen es de la cámara de seguridad del Old Irish Pub, Levi Davis está de espaldas con una camiseta blanca y una pequeña mochila negra, que es lo único que se llevó cuando en un ferry fue el día anterior a Barcelona desde Ibiza donde residía con un amigo pic.twitter.com/qjA36OGC8L — personas≠DERECHOS=💚 🇨🇺🏳️‍🌈❤💛💛💜 (@btxcgnbv) November 11, 2022

If you have any information on either of the two missing gents you can call the above number, the Guardia Civil on 112 or via the Alertcops app.

