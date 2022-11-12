BREAKING: Luis Enrique announces Spain's World Cup squad for Qatar Close
Latest update on UK driving licences in Spain from the British Ambassador, Hugh Elliott

By Chris King • 12 November 2022 • 0:33

Image of UK European driving licence. Image: Gov.uk

Hugh Elliott, the British Ambassador to Spain and Andorra gave the latest update on UK driving licences.

 

Hugh Elliott, the British Ambassador to Spain and Andorra, shared an update today, Friday, November 11, about the ongoing driving licence negotiations with the Spanish government.

Posting on the official UK in Spain Twitter profile, he wrote: “We wanted to let you know some of what has been happening since the Ambassador’s last video message. Teams on the UK and Spanish side continue to negotiate to try to reach an agreement on the final points in the annexes”.

“The UK’s Minister for Europe was in Spain today and raised the driving licence issue with his counterpart in an attempt to get the outstanding points over the line; stressing again the huge impact that the inability to drive is having on people”.

“As the ambassador said in his last message, we do not underestimate the difficulties some people are facing. There is only so much that is within the gift of the UK government, but we can only assure you that we continue to conclude the negotiations as soon as possible, and that case studies of how this is affecting you have been shared with the Spanish Government. Thank you for your patience”.

Written by

Chris King

Originally from Wales, Chris spent years on the Costa del Sol before moving to the Algarve where he is a web reporter for The Euro Weekly News covering international and Spanish national news. Got a news story you want to share? Then get in touch at [email protected]

