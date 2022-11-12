By Victoria Scott • 12 November 2022 • 14:25

Match Made in Heaven: Celebrity chef Steven Saunders debuts as head chef at Elliot Wright 's Olivia's La Cala. Image: EWN

With the sun setting on the horizon and the sounds of waves crashing on the glorious beach of La Cala, on Friday, November 11 celebrity chef Steven Saunders was officially welcomed as the new chef of Elliot Wright’s Olivia’s, La Cala.

With twinkling lights and canopies of what delicious food is to come with the collaboration, the already great Olivia’s is now set to become even better.

The atmosphere was lively and filled with excitement with support shown throughout by guests, friends, and locals from La Cala.

Local residents Jo and Matt Gore told the Euro Weekly News, “We wish them all the best, their hard work doesn’t go unnoticed, Elliot’s son plays at our football club, and to see the dedication that Elliot has as a dad on the pitch with his son and down at Olivia’s. It is incredible to see.”

Elliot himself said: “I am so extremely excited the business and finally see our dreams come together, it was destiny that brought us both together and for the business. We’ve both worked so hard, and we wanted to do something, so it was fate that brought us together. Olivia’s is already one of the best restaurants on the coast, it’s a marriage made in heaven. With Steve’s food and my parties, it is going to be fantastic. Steve was really missed here in La Cala and his food is the best. For him to come back to us, it is all really exciting. I can’t believe it.”

Jane and Billy Wild, mother and son, locals who have been coming to Olivia’s for over year years said, “Great food, great people, and we’re so excited for what is yet to come, such a great asset to La Cala. Steven is so attentive we have been in a few times over the last week, and he has made sure that everything is perfect for everyone, even coming out to ask people how the food is what they thought.”

The chef himself told the EWN: “The food is passionate, and the compliments have been flooding in this week.

I love pleasing people. I thought can I, can’t I do it, but we’ve already done it. Look at tonight.

I love being the centre of attention, I put so much work in, and people asking for a photo or giving me positive feedback, makes it all worthwhile. I go home tired but very happy.”

Speaking about the support he’s received from the press, Steven added: “I have always been such a great fan of Euro Weekly; I have been such great friends with Michelle and Steven for over 10 years now and I am very grateful for your support and the platform that they give.

That really matters and I don’t feel so alone in ventures like this because I know I have their support. It can be daunting, but I am going to deliver it and smash it.”

Together Elliot and Steven ended the evening by thanking guests for coming, speaking fondly of them coming together in a joint business venture at the right time for both of them. Steven explained: “It is a very exciting time for everyone.”

The best of luck to Elliot and Steven from the Euro Weekly News team, we can’t wait to see all your success.

Thank you for taking the time to read this article, do remember to come back and check The Euro Weekly News website for all your up-to-date local and international news stories and remember, you can also follow us on Facebook and Instagram.