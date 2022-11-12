Matt and Owen face the questions on latest ‘I’m A Celebrity’ trial ‘Silly On Air’

By Chris King • 12 November 2022 • 23:58

Image of the 'I'm a Celebrity' line-up 2022. Credit: ITV

The latest ‘I’m A Celebrity’ trial saw Matt and Owen answering questions in ‘Who Wants to Look Silly On Air’.

Matt and Owen were picked by the viewers to participate in ‘Silly On Air’ this evening, Saturday, November 12. Tonight’s trial was a take on the famous television show ‘Who Wants To Be A Millionaire’, with 11 stars and meals up for grabs to feed the camp.

The remaining nine contestants left Snake Rock and were given front-row seats to watch the ‘show’. As with the original show, the two celebs had to answer multiple-choice questions. There were six questions, with one star for the first correct answer, and then two stars for each of the other questions.

As they were deliberating each answer, all sorts of gunge and horrible items were dropped on them. Not knowing the first answer, Matt and Owen decided to ‘ask the hosts’. Ant knew the answer and one star was collected.

They chose to ‘ask the audience’ on the second question, which resulted in a wrong answer and no stars. Two more stars were won on the third question but on the fourth, taking the 50-50 option, they again answered incorrectly. The fifth answer was again wrong, meaning that so far, there were only three meals for camp.

The final question had Coronation Street as one of the four possible answers. They decided to ‘phone a friend’, and, as luck would have it, Corrie actress Sue was sitting in the audience. She took the hot seat and picked up the phone to be given the four choices of answer, while also being covered in gunge. Thankfully, Sue answered correctly, giving a final total of five stars and meals for the campmates.

As the grub bag was lowered from above it was found to contain wild boar. Five portions between 11 people were never going to kill their hunger but everybody seemed to enjoy it anyway.

Ant and Dec paid their daily visit to Snake Rock to inform the camp about the next Bushtucker trial – ‘House of Horrors’. There had been a lot of grumbling on social media about Matt being picked for every trial, but, it will be the former Health Secretary once again facing the trial tomorrow, Sunday 13.

___________________________________________________________

