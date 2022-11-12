Matt Hancock and Boy George tackle ‘Cucaracha Cafe’ eating trial in ‘I’m A Celebrity’

By Chris King • 12 November 2022 • 1:30

Image of the 'I'm a Celebrity' line-up 2022. Credit: ITV

The two ‘I’m A Celebrity’ contestants took on the ‘Cucaracha Cafe’ eating trial featuring the most disgusting dishes imaginable.

Matt Hancock and Boy George were the two contestants chosen by the viewers to take part in the Mexican-themed ‘Cucaracha Cafe’ eating trial on ‘I’m A Celebrity’ this evening, Friday, November 11.

Ant and Dec greeted them with their usual smiling faces, knowing full well that they were about to witness some disgusting snacks being consumed in front of them. With the two celebs sitting at the table in anticipation of what they were about to be dealt up, a mariachi duo played each dish into view.

The two had to take turns eating a dish each, with one star for each meal consumed. This was the first time in the famous ‘I’m A Celebrity’ eating trial that the show had a vegetarian at the table, so it was interesting to see what would be served to George.

It was decided that Matt would go first. He was served a plate with three fish-eye tacos, from which he had to eat one of the raw eyeballs. he described it as ‘very fishy’ when asked how it tasted by the hosts.

George’s first dish was ‘Queasy Nachos’, a disgusting plate of fermented sticky beans which he downed easily, even licking his fingers afterwards.

To avoid repetition, let’s just say that subsequently, Matt was given: blended meal worms with a witchity grub, ‘Wille con Carne’, which was a camel penis, ‘Vagitas’ consisting of sheep’s vagina, and ‘Guacahole’, a cow’s anus. He scoffed the lot without any real problem.

‘Barferita’, blended duck egg was George’s second dish. Incredibly, he downed it in one, remarking that it tasted like a fart. Next up was a ‘Stenchalada’, made with vomit fruit, followed by ‘Veggie Excreta’, a plate of fermented plums, with the Culture Club singer having to eat six of them. Fermented tofu was George’s fifth delight. he had to finish off six pieces, which made him gag.

Every plate handed to them was devoured, gaining 10 stars and meals for the camp. For their final round, both contestants had to eat a dish at the same time to win the eleventh star. matt’s plate contained cockroaches on a skewer, accompanied by a sauce of blended cockroaches.

A bowl of fermented seaweed was placed in from of George and he had to drink the whole lot. Needless to say, a total of 11 meals were won for camp with both celebrities actually making the trial look easy. Their bravery rebounded when dinner time came around with both of them feeling unwell.

Sue shared a heart-warming tale with her campmates about how she was adopted as a child and how she was eventually reunited with her real mother through an incredible twist of fate.

A difficult and tense atmosphere developed when the others started asking Matt about the pandemic and lockdown rules. Charlene explained that her aunt had died from Covid, while Jill asked if the current jungle trials were preparing him for his probable upcoming trial. Many of his campmates are doubtful that Matt is telling them the full truth about events though.

The two Geordie hosts entered Snake Rock to deliver their daily message informing the celebs which of them will face the next trial. The viewers had been voting for two celebs to take part in ‘Silly On Air’. Again, no shock when Matt was picked, along with Owen.

