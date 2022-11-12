Moscow records its warmest November day on record

By Peter McLaren-Kennedy • 12 November 2022 • 12:35

St Basil's Cathedral Moscow - Credit Baturina Yuliya /Shutterstock.com

Moscow has recorded is warmest day since records began in 1948 with temperatures falling just short of double figures.

According to Russian news agency Tass on Saturday, November 12, the mercury hit 9.6 degrees Celsius.

The odd temperatures leave a strange weather pattern in Russia with Moscow enjoying an abnormally warm climate whilst other parts of the country experience snow and severe frosts.

The temperature is expected to rise further today or tomorrow as the warm weather continues, with the previous highest temperature of 9.3 degrees Celsius having been recorded in 2010.

The warm weather is according to Vilfand due to the approach of the cyclone from Scandinavia to the centre of the European part of Russia.

They said: “This leads to an increase in the flow of air masses from the west and south-west. They are initially warm, and under such conditions they are transferred at a very high speed. They do not have time to cool down.”

The warm weather comes on the same day that temperatures fell in Eastern Spain due to a Dana (cold air) that brought it with it record amounts of rain.

Moscow who recorded its warmest November day on record joins the rest of Europe in recording abnormally high temperatures in 2022, as global warming takes its toll.

