Motorcyclist perishes in accident on A-7250 in Malaga municipality of Tolox

By Chris King • 12 November 2022 • 21:33

Image of a 112 emergency service operator. Credit: [email protected]

An accident on the A-7250 in the Malaga municipality of Tolox resulted in the death of a motorcyclist.

As reported by the 112 Andalucia Emergency Service, a motorcyclist died this Saturday, November 12, after suffering a fall in the Malaga municipality of Tolox. The accident occurred at around 7:30pm on the A-7250 road.

Apparently, the motorcycle, with two passengers riding it, left the road for reasons as yet unknown. This resulted in the death of one rider. No further information on the deceased person’s identity has been released.

The death was certified by personnel from the emergency services of the Andalucian Health Service who had been deployed to the location. They requested the Guardia Civil to initiate the appropriate judicial protocol.

This was the second motorist to be killed in Tolox in less than one month. The previous one occurred on Sunday, October 30 at around 11:18am. The 112 operators received several calls informing them of a traffic accident on a forest road that goes from Tolox to the municipality of Yunquera, crossing the Rio Grande. According to witnesses, the motorist left the road and crashed down a slope.

The 112 Emergency Service dispatched units from the Guardia Civil, the Local Police, a Malaga Provincial Consortium fire appliance, and an ambulance from the 061 Health Emergency Centre. On arrival at the scene of the incident, the responders were unable to do anything to save the man’s life and they could only confirm his death at the scene.

___________________________________________________________

