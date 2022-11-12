Protestors drape Albanian flag over Winston Churchill statue in Parliament Square

By Chris King • 12 November 2022 • 19:46

Image of the Winston Churchill statue in Parliament Square, London. Credit: Google maps - Alan Jones

An Albanian flag was draped over the statue of Winston Churchill that stands in Parliament Square in a protest against statements made by Suella Braverman.

Thousands of Albanians took to the streets of London today, Saturday, November 12, to protest against the recent statements made by the Home Secretary, Suella Braverman. Reaching Parliament Square, they draped a double-headed eagle national flag over the statue of Winston Churchill that stands there.

The demonstrators started their march on Westminster Bridge and continued towards the Palace of Westminster. They were arguing the point that not all Albanians should be considered to be criminals while asking the British government to respect their human rights and general existence as human beings.

Video footage uploaded onto social media showed masses of people holding Albanian flags and displaying banners gathered on Westminster Bridge.

Following her remarks made earlier this month in the House of Commons, Braverman came under fire not only from Labour but also from her own Conservative Party members. The Home Secretary had suggested at the time that it was only the Tory Party that was ‘serious about stopping the invasion on our southern coast’.

‘These people care nothing for our country or the sacrifices of the past. What is happening in London today is a disgrace!’, tweeted an angry Nigel Farage.

This country is going to the dogs and our politicians are to blame. https://t.co/ceo9YpkSpT — Nigel Farage (@Nigel_Farage) November 12, 2022

According to the Home Office, it was revealed this week that out of an estimated 40,000 migrants who have landed on British shores this year, around 12,000 were Albanian nationals. In October, out of 350 people deported from the UK, more than 100 were reportedly Albanian citizens, as reported by dailymail.co.uk.

Thousands of Albanians living in Britain have gathered in central London to protest against the Rishi Sunak government's "discrimination and bullying" of Albanians Home Secretary Suella Braverman described the Albanian refugees in the UK as an “invasion,”pic.twitter.com/jezeDPg35I — kos_data (@kos_data) November 12, 2022

