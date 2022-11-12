Smurf Song hitmaker Father Abraham passes away aged 87

By Chris King • 12 November 2022 • 17:25

Image of Pierre Kartner aka Father Abraham. Credit: Wikipedia - By Remco Klein - File:Pierre-kartner.jpg, CC BY 3.0, https://commons.wikimedia.org/w/index.php?curid=10254786

Pierre Kartner, the Dutch musician who had a worldwide hit with ‘The Smurf Song’ as ‘Father Abraham’ passed away at the age of 87.

It has been revealed today, Saturday, November 12, that Pierre Kartner, the Dutch musician who had a massive worldwide hit in June 1978 with ‘The Smurf Song’ under the name ‘Father Abraham’, passed away last November 12, at the age of 87, as reported by dailymail.co.uk.

The singer-songwriter’s debut composition for the popular television cartoon series was a global hit and reached No2 on the British charts. Kartner’s Smurf songs from only one album sold in excess of 17 million copies around the world. He worked on the series from 1977 until 2005.

‘Artistic differences’ saw the Dutchman eventually leave his record label Dureco before a second Smurfs album could be compiled. During a glittering career, Kartner penned more than 1,600 songs. He wrote the Dutch Eurovision entry in 2010 and also composed tunes for the popular Moomin cartoon series.

Born in Amsterdam, the capital city of the Netherlands, Kartner showed his talent at the eight of eight when he won a local singing contest. Almost 30 years later he appeared as his alter-ego Vater Abraham (Father Abraham), complete with his signature beard and bowler hat. He entered the music charts with the hit song ‘Father Abraham Had Seven Sons’.

In 1977 he found fame when he was asked to write The Smurf Song. For some reason, his record label decided to only press 1,000 copies of the tune. This ultimately proved to be a huge mistake as they were quickly forced to make another 400,000 to keep up with the demand. The follow-up Smurfs album racked up more than 500,000 sales around the world.

___________________________________________________________

