Traffic has returned to the Crimean bridge ahead of schedule

By Peter McLaren-Kennedy • 12 November 2022 • 16:16

Crimean Bridge. Image: Antoshka R/Shutterstock.com

Traffic has returned to the Crimea bridge a little over a month after an explosion damaged the bridge making it impassable.

According to Radio Sputnik on Saturday, November 12 the repair work was completed ahead of time allowing the Ministry of Transport of the Russian Federation to reopen it to traffic earlier than predicted.

A Telegram channel message from the department said: “Today, at 14.30 Moscow time, 1.5 hours earlier than planned, the movement of cars and buses on the Crimean bridge, previously suspended due to repair and restoration work, was opened.”

The bridge is, however, only open to cars and buses at present with trucks only expected to be given the go-ahead to use the bridge sometime in December.

As previously specified in the Ministry, so far the passage on the bridge is allowed only for cars and buses, for trucks it will be opened no earlier than December.

The bridge is considered a vital supply line for Crimea and for the forces occupying Ukraine, and the delays in repairing the bridge will have, according to British intelligence, had a negative impact on the forces occupying Ukraine.

With the bridge now open to the general public and traffic having returned to the Crimean bridge, residents will be the main beneficiaries for now.

