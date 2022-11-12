Valencia airport records most intense rain for November and 3rd highest ever recorded in Spain

By Peter McLaren-Kennedy • 12 November 2022 • 9:29
Valencia airport hail - Twitter @ A Punt Oratge
AEMET, Spain’s meteorological agency said on Saturday, November 12 that 66.1 litres accumulated in one hour in what they describe as torrential rainfall.
The highest rainfall ever recorded in Spain in one hour goes back to September 28 in 2012.
⛈️⛈️Tenim altre rècord.Mai en novembre havia plogut tant en 1 h a l'aeroport de València.Gràcies @AEMET_CValencia @apunt_media https://t.co/no1UXCL4ya
— À Punt Oratge (@apuntoratge) November 12, 2022
The heavy rainfall, hail and lightning that affected most of the Valencia region on Friday is slowly subsiding with only those coastal areas north of Castellon likely to experience continued heavy rainfall. Elsewhere the rain will begin to subside today.
The last of the heavy rain to affect the city of Valencia caused major flooding and delays on Saturday morning according to weather site A Punt Oratge. Large hail stones and torrential rain have already left some parts with accumulations of more than 80 litres during the early hours of Saturday.
Pedra a l'aeroport de Manises.https://t.co/3JgNH52aQW
— À Punt Oratge (@apuntoratge) November 12, 2022
After Valencia airport records torrential rain, the weather agency says that the cooler conditions that are normal for this time of year are set to remain in place now for the foreseeable future, bringing an end to the warm autumn weather.
Share this story
