Valencia airport records most intense rain for November and 3rd highest ever recorded in Spain

12 November 2022

Valencia airport hail - Twitter @ A Punt Oratge

The Dana that descended on Valencia this week has resulted in the airport recording the most intense rain for a November and the third highest on record in Spain.

AEMET, Spain’s meteorological agency said on Saturday, November 12 that 66.1 litres accumulated in one hour in what they describe as torrential rainfall.

The highest rainfall ever recorded in Spain in one hour goes back to September 28 in 2012.

⛈️⛈️Tenim altre rècord.

Mai en novembre havia plogut tant en 1 h a l'aeroport de València.

Gràcies @AEMET_CValencia @apunt_media https://t.co/no1UXCL4ya — À Punt Oratge (@apuntoratge) November 12, 2022

The heavy rainfall, hail and lightning that affected most of the Valencia region on Friday is slowly subsiding with only those coastal areas north of Castellon likely to experience continued heavy rainfall. Elsewhere the rain will begin to subside today.

The last of the heavy rain to affect the city of Valencia caused major flooding and delays on Saturday morning according to weather site A Punt Oratge. Large hail stones and torrential rain have already left some parts with accumulations of more than 80 litres during the early hours of Saturday.

Pedra a l'aeroport de Manises.https://t.co/3JgNH52aQW — À Punt Oratge (@apuntoratge) November 12, 2022

After Valencia airport records torrential rain, the weather agency says that the cooler conditions that are normal for this time of year are set to remain in place now for the foreseeable future, bringing an end to the warm autumn weather.

