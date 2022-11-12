BREAKING: South Korean police officer under investigation over Seoul Halloween stampede tragedy found dead Close
Trending:

WATCH the explosion that damaged the Kakhovka Hydroelectric dam

By Peter McLaren-Kennedy • 12 November 2022 • 13:03

Kakhovka Hydroelectric dam - Credit Twitter OSINTtechincal

Footage of the explosion that damaged the Kakhovka Hydroelectric dam during the Russian’s retreat from the area has appeared online. 

The footage clearly shows fire from the retreating Russian forces hit the facility, another strike on Ukrainian infrastructure designed to bring the country to its knees.

The attack on the dam left residents in the area without power, as well as damaging a valuable crossing for Ukrainian troops. 

The question now is how bad the damage is from the explosion and how quickly it can be repaired

Thank you for taking the time to read this article, do remember to come back and check The Euro Weekly News website for all your up-to-date local and international news stories and remember, you can also follow us on Facebook and Instagram.

FacebookTwitterRedditWhatsAppTelegramLinkedInEmailCopy Link
Go Back

Related News

<< Go Back to All Previous Editions
Written by

Peter McLaren-Kennedy

Originally from South Africa, Peter is based on the Costa Blanca and is a web reporter for the Euro Weekly News covering international and Spanish national news. Got a news story you want to share? Then get in touch at [email protected]

Comments

    Leave a comment

    Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

Continue Reading