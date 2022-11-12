WATCH the explosion that damaged the Kakhovka Hydroelectric dam

By Peter McLaren-Kennedy • 12 November 2022 • 13:03

Kakhovka Hydroelectric dam - Credit Twitter OSINTtechincal

Footage of the explosion that damaged the Kakhovka Hydroelectric dam during the Russian’s retreat from the area has appeared online.

The footage clearly shows fire from the retreating Russian forces hit the facility, another strike on Ukrainian infrastructure designed to bring the country to its knees.

The attack on the dam left residents in the area without power, as well as damaging a valuable crossing for Ukrainian troops.

Footage of the explosion that damaged the Kakhovka Hydroelectric Dam. https://t.co/j5nG80N3R1 pic.twitter.com/Blwgbi6Nqg — OSINTtechnical (@Osinttechnical) November 12, 2022

The question now is how bad the damage is from the explosion and how quickly it can be repaired.

