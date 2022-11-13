By Chris King • 13 November 2022 • 0:45

Cricket legend and former Bee Gees manager passes away aged 76

David English, the cricket legend who was the former manager of The Bee Gees passed away at the age of 76 after suffering a major heart attack.

David English CBE, the cricket legend who was also a former manager of the pop group The Bee Gees, passed away this evening, Saturday, November 12, aged 76. He died as the result of a major heart attack he suffered on November 1, according to The Sun.

Since 1986, his famous Bunbury cricket charity raised in excess of £17million. TalkTV host Piers Morgan is a massive cricket fan and was among the first to pay tribute to English. “Had many of the funniest days of my life ⁦@HomeOfCricket with this wonderfully ebullient & brilliantly entertaining character”, he tweeted @piersmorgan.

Accompanied by an image of himself alongside English and Mark Austin, from Sky News, Piers described him as a “brilliantly entertaining” man. “A great cricket man whose ⁦@BunburyCricket festival developed so many England stars, who all loved him. Very sad news”, he wrote.

RIP David English.

Had many of the funniest days of my life ⁦@HomeOfCricket⁩ with this wonderfully ebullient & brilliantly entertaining character. A great cricket man whose ⁦@BunburyCricket⁩ festival developed so many England stars, who all loved him. Very sad news. pic.twitter.com/8HhTEYP6nF — Piers Morgan (@piersmorgan) November 12, 2022

A famous tournament held annually by Bunbury Cricket for the best boys aged under 15 in England has resulted in the discovery of more than 100 England cricketers. Among those to have played are Ben Stokes and Joe Root.

“So sad to hear the news of David English passing away”, tweeted Jos Buttler, the England T20 captain. “One of life’s great characters, so fun to spend time with and producer of some of the best English cricketers through his wonderful Bunbury Festivals. RIP”, he added @josbuttler.

So sad to hear the news of David English passing away. One of life’s great characters, so fun to spend time with and producer of some of the best English cricketers through his wonderful Bunbury Festivals. RIP ❤️ pic.twitter.com/RK3SXUOfSr — Jos Buttler (@josbuttler) November 12, 2022

Bunbury Cricket posted on their official Twitter page today to inform fans that after reporting ‘no brain activity’, David’s life support had been removed last Thursday 10. They explained that he was ‘not going to survive’, but was “in no pain and will pass peacefully when his body is ready to do so”.

Update from David English’s family: The doctors confirmed on Thursday that there is no brain activity and that he was not going to survive this. Life support was removed on Thursday afternoon and we are now waiting for him to pass on. — Bunbury Cricket 🏏 (@BunburyCricket) November 12, 2022

“Very sad to hear that David English, one of cricket’s greatest and funniest characters and founder of the Bunburys, has passed away. RIP Loon”, tweeted John Etheridge, The Sun’s cricket correspondent @JohnSunCricket.

Very sad to hear that David English, one of cricket's greatest and funniest characters and founder of the Bunburys, has passed away. RIP Loon. — John Etheridge (@JohnSunCricket) November 12, 2022

We are saddened to learn of the loss of David English CBE. He did so much for our game, for charity, and he played a huge part in the rise of many England cricketers. Thoughts at this time are with his friends and family 🏏 🐰 💔 pic.twitter.com/R8SbkA8ZQG — Trent Bridge Cricket Team 🏏 (@TBCT1996) November 12, 2022

The ECB is saddened to learn of the loss of David English CBE. He did so much for the game, and for charity, and he played a part in the rise of many England Men’s cricketers. Our thoughts at this time are with his friends and family. https://t.co/oD8drUvjPJ — England and Wales Cricket Board (@ECB_cricket) November 12, 2022

