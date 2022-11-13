By Chris King • 13 November 2022 • 23:48

Octagon fans in shock as MMA legend dies aged only 38

MMA star Anthony “Rumble” Johnson passed away at the age of 38 after battling an illness.

Mixed martial arts fans are in mourning this evening, Sunday, November 13, after the death of Anthony “Rumble” Johnson at the age of 38. The legendary octagon fighter – recognised as one of the hardest hitters in the history of MMA – had been battling an illness for a long time. He posted on Instagram in 2021 informing his fans of the situation.

Horrible news: Anthony “Rumble” Johnson passed away today. He was 38 years old. Johnson had been battling an illness for quite some time. One of the hardest hitters and most talented fighters in MMA history. Gone way too soon. May he rest in peace. pic.twitter.com/t5mVvRaNih — Ariel Helwani (@arielhelwani) November 13, 2022

@The_KCJackson RIP Rumble…… one of the most dangerous hands in MMA! — Kam (@K1llerKam) November 13, 2022

Johnson was without a doubt one of the most talented fighters to never win a UFC title. At the height of his career, he knocked out both Alexander Gustafsson and the former light heavyweight champion, Glover Teixeira.

Michael Chiesa, the American MMA star tweeted: “RIP Anthony ‘Rumble’ Johnson. One of the most prolific KO artists our sport has ever seen. My prayers go out to his family and everyone affected by this tragedy”.

“Heartbreaking to learn of the tragic news that Anthony ‘Rumble’ Johnson has passed away. I have a poster of him by my desk looking powerful. My thoughts and prayers are with his family and friends”, wrote UFC commentator John Gooden.

The former UFC heavyweight and light heavyweight fighter, Daniel Cormier, added: “Rest Easy my brother. For a guy who struck fear in so many people’s hearts, Anthony Johnson was a caring person. From random text to check-ins during loss. What a person he was, Rumble will be missed. Sometimes life doesn’t seem fair. Horrible news”.

