By Chris King • 13 November 2022 • 22:21

AJ Odudu has reportedly agreed to host the upcoming reboot of Big Brother.

AJ Odudu is apparently in the process of finalising her contract with ITV to become the host of the reboot of Big Brother, according to an exclusive report from The Sun today, Sunday, November 13. She previously co-presented ‘Bit On The Side’ in 2013, the Big Brother spin-off that was broadcast each night after the main show.

“AJ has been offered the Big Brother job and jumped at the opportunity. It’s a huge boost to her career. AJ and ITV are still ironing out details in her contract but she has told a lot of people the job is hers”, a source told the publication.

After a break of six years, the popular Channel 4 reality show is heading back to television screens in its new home on ITV late in 2023. The format of the show has been completely revamped allegedly, with ITV show bosses said to be going back to basics with it.

“All suggestions surrounding the host are speculation at this stage”, commented a spokesperson for ITV. It is believed that Blackburn-born AJ secured the job over the likes of Emily Atack, Radio 1 DJ Vik Hope, and ‘This Morning’ presenter Alison Hammond. Since appearing last year on Strictly Come Dancing she has become a popular household name.

