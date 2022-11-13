Flea market aftermath still a problem for residents in Avileses (Murcia)

By Linda Hall • 13 November 2022 • 12:14

MARKET AFTERMATH: Avileses following the Sunday flea market Photo credit: Neil Cotton

NEIL COTTON, who lives in Avileses, a Murcia City sub-district 10 kilometres from San Javier, contacted the Euro Weekly News last August.

Each week residents had to put up with the aftermath of the Sunday flea market, which left the communal bins full to overflowing, prompting the appearance of rats, he said.

Although the municipal street-cleaners emptied the bins, they did nothing to collect the rubbish that was scattered around, explained Neil, who is president of the local Residents’ Association.

Efforts to use Murcia city hall’s Linea Verde app to report the situation were unsuccessful, Neil said, resulting in a thumbs-down emoji.

He also explained that Avileses town hall merely advised them, “Tell Murcia.”

So that is what the Euro Weekly News did, speaking to a helpful person who said she would report the issue.

She apparently did so but, as Neil recently told the Euro Weekly News, “The rubbish pickup was a one-off, as now it’s worse than ever. Do you have any answers on how to proceed or who to phone, as are getting nowhere?”

Neil now has the number to call, but if he fails to get results, he will let us know and we will see if we have better luck with officialdom.

