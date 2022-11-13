Germany says it deported around 9,500 people in first 9 months of 2022

By Peter McLaren-Kennedy • 13 November 2022 • 14:41

Deportation - Credit Waldemarus / Shutterstock.com

The Federal Ministry of the Interior in Germany has said that more than 9,500 people were deported in the first nine months of 2023.

The report covered by news agency RND on Sunday, November 13 said that the figure was quoted in response to a request from Clara Bünger, Left Party member of the Bundestag.

Comparative figures quoted for 2021 show that 11,982 people were deported during the year.

Of those who were deported the majority arrived from the Balkan states of North Macedonia, Albania and Serbia. Deportations also took place to Georgia and fellow EU member states Spain, France, Poland, Austria and Italy. Turkish deportations ranked tenth on the list

Bünger, who is also the refugee policy spokeswoman for her parliamentary group, said: “Time and again, people are deported to countries where they are threatened with massive political persecution, arbitrary detention and torture.

“Refugees must not be effectively extradited to their persecuting states!”

In particular she is unhappy that refugees are being sent back to Turkiye where they face possible persecution.

The figures are in stark contrast to those in the UK with the latest reported figures for the year ending March 2022, show just 3,231 enforced returns or deportations – that’s less than the number Germany sent back to other EU countries.

Germany who says it deported around 9,500 people in first 9 months of 2022, is on the EU countries that makes use of EU laws that allow the return of immigrants who cannot prove income or who are considered undesirable for other reasons.

