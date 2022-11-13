Green igloo for dedicated glass recycler Pilar de la Horadada (Alicante)

By Linda Hall • 13 November 2022 • 16:51

ECOVIDRIO AWARD: Pilar de la Horadada rcycled more glass than last year Photo credit: Pilar de la Horadada town hall

NON-PROFITMAKING recyclers Ecovidrio recognised Pilar de la Horadada’s commitment to sustainability and the circular economy.

The municipality took part in the third edition of Ecovidrio’s Green Flags Movement, this summer. Introduced to cope with increased amount of glass generated during the tourist season, the initiative also rewarding the efforts of the hospitality industry and the involvement of coastal town halls.

Thanks to the commitment, not only of Pilar town hall but also 98 cafes, bars and restaurants as well as the local population, a total of 250,789 kilos of glass, . more than 250 tons – were collected for recycling during the summer months.

With an increase of just over 2 per cent on 2021, Pilar met, and surpassed, Ecovidrio’s target, said Pilar’s Environment councillor Pedro Miguel Moya.

The town has now received an Iglu Verde, a miniature version of a recycling container, that is awarded to municipalities which collect more glass than during the previous summer.

“I feel very proud of the responsibility that our municipality has shown regarding the environment,” Moya said.

The 39 Valencian Community coastal municipalities that competed for an Ecovidrio Green Flag involved 4,414 establishments, with a coveted flag going to Orihuela and Benidorm.

