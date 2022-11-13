HELP – Levi Davis is still missing after visiting Barcelona

By Peter McLaren-Kennedy • 13 November 2022 • 12:13

Brit Levi Davis. Image: British Embassy in Spain/Facebook

The former Bath rugby star Levi Davis is still missing two weeks after visiting Barcelona in Spain.

Last seen in the Las Ramblas area of the city on October 29, the British Embassy issued an urgent appeal for help in finding Davis.

Davis, who had reported that he was potentially in some trouble, has neither used his phone nor his bank cards since the 29th.

Anyone who might know of his whereabouts or have information that would help to locate him should contact [email protected] or call the Mossos (police) on 112.

Information can also be provided through the AlertCops app.

https://www.facebook.com/photo.php?fbid=525668279593722&set=a.293220699505149&type=3

Levi Davis’ mother has travelled to Spain to try and locate her son but so far, he is said to be still missing with no news of him or his whereabouts.

