How Crypto Platforms are going the extra mile through charitable causes, with Big Eyes Coin and BNB

By EWN • 13 November 2022 • 9:37

With cryptocurrencies taking over the world of online finance and giving back to their user in an abundance of ways, the crypto world is a space to be admired. Through the power of community-led coins and decentralised spaces, the world of cryptocurrency is extremely forward-thinking and modern.

Crypto platforms are beginning to go that extra mile and are setting up charitable wallets, donating percentages of their tokens to charity, and associating themselves with charities that align with their beliefs and aesthetics.

When assessing the crypto platforms that are doing their bit and committing to charitable causes, Big Eyes Coin and BNB are really pushing the boat out.

Let’s look into the amazing impact they are making.

The generous hands of the Big Eyes Coin

The fact this coin has charitable intentions comes as no surprise. Big Eyes Coin is for all the feline-loving people out there and brings together a community which is all about cute meme tokens, cute facts and people wanting to develop their knowledge in everything crypto.

The presale cryptocurrency is doing extremely well for itself as it has already raised just under $10 million, highlighting the clear hype and popularity surrounding this coin. It has many fantastical functionalities and features for its community, and is a great space for users to enjoy the famous meme token craze.

Since the coin is centred around animals, it comes as no surprise that they have a tentative and giving nature. Big Eyes Coin is all for the welfare of animals and the oceans! They have an amazing charity wallet set up and are hungry for change, with 5% of its total supply to be held within the charity wallet and donated to ocean-saving charities.

Another great addition to this is the cat community get to decide which charities they wish to donate the funds to every single month with a charity of their choice.

How amazing is that?

The idea of combining the aesthetic and overall message of the platform and finding charities that associate with this is an excellent way to authenticate the coin and brings people together to support the platform. This will overall drive more traffic to the platform, popularise it and increase the funds which go directly to the chosen charities.

But when it comes to more established and well-known platforms such as BNB, what are they doing to make a difference through charitable acts?

The beauty of BNB and its solutions for social change

The Binance charity is the very first blockchain-enabled transparent donation platform. The thought and devotion into effectively making a difference is more than admirable and impressive.

They combine the powers of blockchain technology and make it work for everyone across the globe in more ways than one. They utilise their significance by supporting the UN’s Sustainable Development Goals by working to eradicate poverty, fight inequality and ensure sustain the health and well-being of people and our planet.

With just under 6,000 different donations and just over 3 million, BTC raised, BNB has had extreme significance in battling worldly issues surrounding sustainability and the welfare of those who are in desperate need.

The donations made by the BNB community and other donators go directly to the beneficiary, meaning 100% of the money goes to those who need it most. Also, through the power and transparency of blockchain technology, donations that are made are done are completely traceable and accountable.

Through this method, BNB is also aiming to use transformative tech solutions to help and tackle the most pressing and complex issues which exist in our world today.

Final Thoughts…

Many crypto platforms are now going that extra mile and donating to charitable causes. Big Eyes Coin and BNB are taking big steps to benefit amazing causes. Follow the links below to keep yourself posted on the impact they are making and the action they are taking!

The investment in crypto assets is not regulated, it may not be suitable for retail investors and the total amount invested could be lost

La inversión en criptoactivos no está regulada, puede no ser adecuada para inversores minoristas y perderse la totalidad del importe invertido