More Policia Local officers due to arrive soon in Elche (Alicante)

By Linda Hall • 13 November 2022 • 17:25

POLICIA LOCAL: Elche will soon have the recommended 400 officers Photo credit: Elche city hall

ELCHE’S Policía Local will soon have more officers, Public Safety councillor Ramon Abad announced.

Accompanied by the force’s chief commissioner, Cesar Zaragoza, Abad said that his department was aiming to reach the full complement of 400 officers that the Federation of Municipalities and Provinces (FEMP) recommended for a city of Elche’s size.

Abad explained that there are currently 350 officers, but another 22 are due to arrive once they have completed their training course at the Valencian Institute of Public Safety and Emergencies (IVASPE).

The councillor also revealed that city hall’s Local Government Board would soon approve a selection process for a further 28 officers, eventually bringing a total of 400.

Together with more officers, city hall intended to acquire more vehicles in response to requests for improved working conditions, Abad revealed.

“On August 11 we presented 11 new vehicles and, some months earlier, a van for the Canine Unit,” he said. “Now we are about to put out to tender a leasing contract for another 20 vehicles.”

Thank you for taking the time to read this article, do remember to come back and check The Euro Weekly News website for all your up-to-date local and international news stories and remember, you can also follow us on Facebook and Instagram.