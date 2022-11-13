More rain for Spain as successive fronts reach the peninsula

By Peter McLaren-Kennedy • 13 November 2022 • 10:51

Rain in Spain - Credit Ismael Juan / Shutterstock.com

More rain can be expected in Spain this coming week as successive fronts move across the peninsula.

According to the State Meteorological Agency (Aemet) on Sunday, November 11 the first of these fronts will arrive in northern parts of the country today.

The front will bring with it rainfall but nothing like that of Friday and Saturday, and it will be short-lived clearing by Monday.

Galicia, areas of Asturias, León, western Cantabrian, western half of the northern plateau and the north of Extremadura should benefit from the rains.

The second front is due to arrive on Tuesday morning and will travel across the peninsula from the northwest to the southeast, bringing cloudy skies and rain typical for this time of year.

Some heavy rain can be expected in Galicia, in the central western parts of the country and west of the Pyrenees. The rain is however, not expected to reach coastal areas on the Mediterranean.

The third Atlantic is expected to arrive around Thursday and will leave showers in the northwest with Rías Baixas likely to receive the heaviest falls.

Tiempo previsto en Península y Baleares desde 13-11-2022 hasta 19-11-2022. Info siempre actualizada en https://t.co/keCWfwMELI pic.twitter.com/xScNhYomYy — AEMET (@AEMET_Esp) November 13, 2022

The storms will bring a further cooling in temperatures with both minimums and maximums falling, with coastal Mediterranean areas unlikely to see the mercury push above 20 degrees centigrade.

Frost will return to high ground and to the northern half of the peninsula.

Although there is more rain forecast for Spain as successive fronts reach the peninsula, they will not be as intense but will result in cooler temperatures.

