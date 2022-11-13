News in Brief for Alicante province’s Costa Blanca South area

By Linda Hall • 13 November 2022 • 19:02

ALICANTE UNIVERSITY: Authorised to offer degree course in Medicine Photo credit: Universidad de Alicante

Bitter pill THE regional government has rejected an injunction from Elche’s Miguel Hernandez University (UMH) that called for the annulment of Alicante University’s recent authorisation to offer a degree course in Medicine. The university, which can now provide places for 75 students, fulfilled all the necessary requirements, the Generalitat said.

School plans PREFAB classrooms are being installed at Torrevieja’s Inmaculada school, ready for the start of the next school term. Education councillor Ricardo Recuero and Schools Infrastructure director, Victor Garcia, said they soon hoped to know the date when work could start on the new school at the same site.

Under arrest A UKRAINIAN who visited the Policia Nacional station in Alicante City to deal with his residence permit was arrested after the police computer revealed that he was wanted for an Odessa bank robbery. He and others allegedly ransacked 16 safety deposit boxes, taking jewellery and €81,000 in currency.

Happy camping ELCHE city hall approved a €368,556 campsite in La Marina with 193 plots, 25 bungalows, a cafeteria, restaurant, sports facilities and all the usual services. The campsite would provide a social and economic boost for the area and also for Elche tourism, city hall spokesman Hector Diez predicted.

Sweet victory SAN JAVIER resident Roberto Verdu, who makes and sells artisan ice-cream, won a national competition for creating the best ice-cream using Jijona turron. Congratulated by local mayor Jose Miguel Luengo, Roberto explained that his family was originally from Jijona but has lived for many years in San Javier.

Thank you for taking the time to read this article, do remember to come back and check The Euro Weekly News website for all your up-to-date local and international news stories and remember, you can also follow us on Facebook and Instagram.