Old is making way for new at remodelled Torrevieja (Alicante) port

By Linda Hall • 13 November 2022 • 15:44

REMODELLED: Torrevieja port will incorporate a huge leisure zone Photo credit: Torrevieja town hall

THE old Generalitat building at Torrevieja’s port has been pulled down, making way for the future Paseo del Mar leisure zone.

Razing the 1935 building, which originally belonged to the State Ports Authority, on November 11 was followed on November 15 by the demolition of the Maritime Authority premises as work goes ahead on the joint private-public €19 million project.

This will eventually convert a large section of the port area into a commercial and leisure zone after finally removing the existing barriers that separate the town centre from the port.

The Generalitat’s Port Authority employees, together with the Maritime Authority personnel will now move into the Aduanas (Customs) building. This has been completely renovated, while conserving the listed building’s original layout and façade.

The same building will also house the Agencia Tributaria (Tax Office) and Guardia Civil officers.

The Lonja harbourside fish market, which occupied two buildings, moved to new premises in October. Operatives have begun demolishing interior walls and will soon removing both of the fibrocement roofs, which contain health-threatening asbestos.

