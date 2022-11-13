Police seize 750 fireworks each powerful as a hand grenade

By Peter McLaren-Kennedy • 13 November 2022 • 8:58

Super Cobra 6 - Image Dutch Police

Police in the Netherlands have seized 750 fireworks each one said to be as powerful as a hand grenade after an anonymous tip.

Last week’s seizure was reported on Sunday, November 13 by Dutch news agency De Telegraaf.

The Cobra 6 fireworks are illegal as well as being lethal and could in the wrong hands easily kills someone. According to the police involved in the raid on a home in Winschoten, the fireworks are: Life-threatening, especially in large quantities.

“The fireworks each have the same explosive power as a small hand grenade.”

Police have arrested a 22-year-old man in connection with the fireworks, which were being kept in a box in a garage.

He will now be charged with possession and trafficking in professional fireworks.

Illegal fireworks

Police have also issued a warning that illegal fireworks that do not comply with the required standards, can also be ignited in error and through means other than matches or flames.

Of particular concern is the use of these fireworks in situations where there is static or similar energy charges, both of which can cause the firework to ignite and explode.

The Police who have seized 750 fireworks each powerful as a hand grenade, have asked anyone who comes across these and other illegal fireworks to report them immediately as they do pose a danger to life.

