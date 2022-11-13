By Chris King • 13 November 2022 • 18:00

Image of Vladimir Putin. Credit: Shag 7799/Shutterstock.com.

It has been announced that students from the Donetsk and Luhansk People’s Republics (DPR and LPR) will be demobilised by Vladimir Putin and allowed to return to their studies.

Dmitry Peskov, the Press Secretary of the President of Russia, told reporters today, Sunday, November 13, that Russian leader Vladimir Putin had ordered the demobilization of students from the Donetsk and Luhansk People’s Republics (DPR and LPR).

All those who had previously been called up for Putin’s order of mandatory military service will not be allowed to return to their places of study he said. Prior to the accession of the Donetsk and Lugansk People’s Republics to the Russian Federation, students from these regions were mobilised, as reported by tass.ru.

According to Peskov, at the moment, the forces of the People’s Militia are integrated into the Armed Forces of the Russian Federation after the republics joined Russia. “Putin gave instructions to demobilise the students and organise their return to their place of study”, the Kremlin spokesman detailed.

Earlier, Peskov announced that Vladimir Putin would hold an operational meeting with members of the country’s Security Council next week. What exactly the President of Russia intends to discuss with members of the Security Council was not reported.

