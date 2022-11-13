Rocketize Token is strategically positioned to knock out Solana as a top-selling Crypto Asset

By EWN • 13 November 2022 • 9:50

The crypto market is a fiercely competitive marketplace where thousands of coins constantly compete for the top spot. The value of each coin is dependent on a myriad number of factors, including a little bit of luck. As an incredibly volatile market, there is no telling what will boost or tank a coin. Investing in the crypto market is often linked to attempting to predict the patterns of rainfall.

However difficult it might be, it is not impossible; investors, analysts, and experts are constantly studying the crypto market and all it entails to try to figure out the best-performing coins. Choosing the right coins is the right recipe for immense profits. With this in mind, many investors study each coin carefully before investing. Developers also review the market to understand what the crypto users need and attempt to provide it. Many coins have unique features that make them special to both developers and investors.

Each coin is a unique combination that helps to increase the value of the said coin. Picking the right coin requires a great deal of focus and luck. Two coins that every investor should consider including in their portfolios are Solana (SOL) and Rocketize Token (JATO).

“Ethereum Killer” Solana set the path for success

Solana (SOL) is one of the most appealing crypto assets in the crypto market today. The coin might not have decades under its belt, but it certainly has the hearts of millions of crypto users and investors. The coin is well known as the preferred alternative to Ethereum (ETH). By positioning itself as a competition to one of the biggest coins in the crypto market, the popularity and uses of Solana (SOL) soared immediately. Unlike many other coins that have tried that strategy, Solana (SOL) is not all bark and no bite. The coin has incredibly amazing features that make it worthy of its title. The coin is incredibly fast, affordable and scalable.

The Solana (SOL) blockchain did not have to sacrifice decentralisation to achieve its higher transaction speed. This means that thousands of dApp developers could easily switch to the Solana (SOL) network to make use of its feature-rich dApps. Solana (SOL) is a user favorite with its many features, and with its improved features, its value is only set to improve over time.

Rocketize Token (JATO) is a brand new token that is hogging all the attention right now. As a meme coin, Rocketize Token (JATO) is riding on a unique sector that is highly appealing to many investors all over the world. The coin has incredibly cute features that tug at the heartstrings of investors and traders all over the world. With many people paying more attention to the meme coin, its value is set to soar.

Rocketize Token (JATO) makes its debut not just as a meme coin but also as a deflationary token. By taking that bold step, the developers of Rocketize Token (JATO) ensure that there will never be more tokens circulating than the maximum supply. By taking such measures, Rocketize Token (JATO) is strategically positioned to increase in value as more and more tokens burn.

Apart from its deflationary status, Rocketize Token (JATO) also consists of DeFi features. By running on the Binance Smart Chain, Rocketize Token (JATO) is a BEP-20 standard token that facilitates affordable transactions. The low transaction fee is yet another appealing feature of Rocketize Token (JATO).

Apart from all its unique features, Rocketize Token (JATO) promotes creativity. Its platform is involved in the creation of memes, animation videos, graphics, podcasts, and other creative materials. The platform has created a suitable environment for creatives to strut their stuff.

The investment in crypto assets is not regulated, it may not be suitable for retail investors and the total amount invested could be lost

