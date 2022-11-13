Top Three Crypto Tokens for the upcoming bull market trend – Dogeliens, Near Protocol, and Cronos

By EWN • 13 November 2022 • 9:55

The present climate of the cryptocurrency market emphasises that investors seeking low-risk opportunities should look to projects like Dogeliens (DOGET) that are still in the pre-sale phase of development.

The current upward momentum in the crypto market has left many investors feeling reasonably content with their investments. Markets whose daily transaction volumes are rising are likewise expected to enter a prolonged bull market.

The present (partial) bear market has been seen as both unavoidable and potentially beneficial to the markets. Additionally, it can be viewed as an opening for potential traders to enter the market and become more actively involved in trading activities.

Dogeliens (DOGET), Near Protocol (NEAR), and Cronos (CRO) are three of the most talked-about crypto tokens at the moment, reflecting the market’s upward trajectory, and they are all explored in this piece.

Near Protocol (NEAR) draws closer to its goal

As a layer-one blockchain platform, NEAR makes it possible to develop decentralised applications. With an estimated pace of 100,000 transactions per second, the protocol is faster and cheaper than Ethereum.

It does this by employing the sharding methodology, increasing its transactional speed and capacity. The protocol’s PoS (Proof-of-Stake) consensus algorithm also makes it scalable and low on power consumption.

To further ensure its carbon neutrality, the project has partnered with carbon-offsetting businesses to offset its energy consumption. NEAR, the protocol’s native coin is used for everything from paying transaction and data storage costs to casting votes.

NEAR’s market cap is over $2.4 billion, making it one of the 35 largest on CMC at its current price of slightly under $3. In January this year, it reached a new all-time high price of $20.42.

Cronos (CRO) – Handling your transactions effortlessly

The cryptocurrency of Crypto.com is Cronos (CRO). Users can transact business, handle monetary transactions, and gain access to various financial service options on its decentralised platform. Cryptocurrency holders can also utilize a prepaid Visa card to make purchases.

Tokens issued by Cronos (CRO) can be traded using the platform for fiat currency or other cryptocurrencies. It accepts over twenty national currencies, including the US dollar, the British pound, the Euro, and over two hundred and fifty other cryptocurrencies. Staking CRO assets on the Crypto.com platform also comes with cash-back bonuses.

For blockchains that are compatible with the Ethereum Virtual Machine (EVM), Cronos (CRO) acts as a connector. It allows Ethereum’s participants to transfer information to other blockchains, facilitating trade and protecting user privacy. Cronos (CRO) is ranked #25 overall on CoinMarketCap. However, there aren’t a lot of crypto assets that work with Cronos (CRO).

Dogeliens (DOGET) gains traction in a Crypto Market ready for it

In the upcoming months, Dogeliens (DOGET), a new cross-chain meme coin, is expected to skyrocket in value. There aren’t that many coins that are flexible enough to mix features like the new dog-themed cryptocurrency because of its large decentralised ecosystem. On the other hand, it is predicted to be more widely adopted than current meme tokens.

Dogeliens (DOGET) is a cryptocurrency that, first and foremost, backs a decentralised, open-source network for exchanging currencies at significantly lower fees. DOGET users have the option to stake and exchange their assets for further benefits

While 3% of transaction fees will be allocated toward development and liquidity, the remaining 4% will be distributed to all active DOGET wallets. As a result, users wouldn’t have to worry about a lack of funds while also receiving incentives for further usage.

Second, with its NFT-minting instruments and Puptopia metaverse environment, Dogeliens (DOGET) facilitates an infrastructure fit for a GameFi project.

The Pupstore is an internal marketplace in the virtual world where players can buy and sell virtual goods and services. The Pupstore will be selling 10,000 NFTs.

Last but not least, Dogeliens (DOGET) intends to launch a crypto-educational institution called the University of Barkington. Users can learn about blockchain, cryptocurrency, and other DeFi tools and their many uses at the academy.

Sponsored

The investment in crypto assets is not regulated, it may not be suitable for retail investors and the total amount invested could be lost

