Ukrainian missile strikes allegedly destroy two key Russian command posts killing 50 officers

By Chris King • 13 November 2022 • 3:22

Image of Vladimir Putin. Credit: Frederic Legrand - COMEO/Shutterstock.com

At least 50 officers were allegedly killed after Ukrainian missile strikes destroyed two key Russian command posts.

Following Vladimir Putin’s recent humiliating withdrawal of troops from the Kherson region, the Ukrainian military has not relaxed. According to a post on the Ukraine Army’s General Staff Telegram channel, during the last 48 hours, they have destroyed two key Russian command posts.

At least 50 officers are reported to have been killed in these strikes, with around 40 more injured. Several ground units were also taken out, along with two Russian helicopters.

“In the area of the city of Energodar, Ukraine’s armed forces hit an enemy control point – more than 50 invaders were killed and more than 40 were injured. A Ka-52 helicopter was also destroyed”, read the post.

Only a few hours later, the same account reported that a Russian ‘headquarters’ had been destroyed. It added that 30 military personnel, two tanks, and four lorries were also blown up. The Ukrainian Air Force also claimed to have shot down a Russian Mi-8 helicopter.

Although no exact locations were identified, the Ukrainian military also claimed to have hit ‘five key military targets. Two munition dumps were also blown up it claimed, as reported by dailystar.co.uk.



Putin appears to be on the wrong end of a hiding at the moment, but how far he might go to win this conflict can not be underestimated. Dozens of hypersonic nuclear-capable missiles have allegedly been ordered by the Russian defence ministry, according to a source close to the matter.

Known in Russia as the Tsirkon missile, these projectiles can travel at the unbelievable speed of 6,670mph. It is thought that no air defence of any country in the world is capable of stopping them.

A Tsirkon can carry a 200-kiloton nuclear warhead and will be used mainly by the Russian navy. Alarmingly, the source insisted they could be in service before the end of this year. “The first contract for the production of a batch of Tsirkons was signed in the summer of 2021. An additional contract was signed this autumn”, they assured.

When tests were carried out on these missiles in the ocean last January, Putin commented: “The tests were carried out successfully, flawlessly. This is a big event for our country, a significant step in improving Russia’s security, in increasing our defence capability”, as reported by dailystar.co.uk.

___________________________________________________________

