WATCH divers searching for World War II wreckage find the Apollo shuttle instead

By Peter McLaren-Kennedy • 13 November 2022 • 13:23

Challenger Space Shuttle - Everett Collection Shutterstock

Divers searching off the coast of Florida for World War II wreckage found something quite unexpected.

According to CNN on Sunday, November 13 the divers came across wreckage they originally thought belonged to an aircraft that was shot down.

However, on examination they found that the wreckage belonged to a space shuttle.

In 1986 the Challenger shuttle exploded and fell into the ocean taking with it its seven occupants.

“I think we need to talk to NASA.” Divers searching for sunken World War II aircraft found a space-age wreckage instead. https://t.co/Bj5Z3e0SCL pic.twitter.com/mfO3za0mu0 — CNN International (@cnni) November 13, 2022

The find is an important one that might help NASA to understand what happened to the shuttle and to bring some closure for those who lost loved ones on the flight.

For the divers, it is a find of a lifetime, yielding far more than the World War II wreckage they were searching for.

Thank you for taking the time to read this article, do remember to come back and check The Euro Weekly News website for all your up-to-date local and international news stories and remember, you can also follow us on Facebook and Instagram.