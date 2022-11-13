WATCH divers searching for World War II wreckage find the Apollo shuttle instead

By Peter McLaren-Kennedy • 13 November 2022 • 13:23
Challenger Space Shuttle - Everett Collection Shutterstock
According to CNN on Sunday, November 13 the divers came across wreckage they originally thought belonged to an aircraft that was shot down.
However, on examination they found that the wreckage belonged to a space shuttle.
In 1986 the Challenger shuttle exploded and fell into the ocean taking with it its seven occupants.
“I think we need to talk to NASA.”
Divers searching for sunken World War II aircraft found a space-age wreckage instead. https://t.co/Bj5Z3e0SCL pic.twitter.com/mfO3za0mu0
— CNN International (@cnni) November 13, 2022
“I think we need to talk to NASA.”
Divers searching for sunken World War II aircraft found a space-age wreckage instead. https://t.co/Bj5Z3e0SCL pic.twitter.com/mfO3za0mu0
— CNN International (@cnni) November 13, 2022
The find is an important one that might help NASA to understand what happened to the shuttle and to bring some closure for those who lost loved ones on the flight.
For the divers, it is a find of a lifetime, yielding far more than the World War II wreckage they were searching for.
Thank you for taking the time to read this article, do remember to come back and check The Euro Weekly News website for all your up-to-date local and international news stories and remember, you can also follow us on Facebook and Instagram.
Share this story
Subscribe to our Euro Weekly News alerts to get the latest stories into your inbox!
By signing up, you will create a Euro Weekly News account if you don’t already have one. Review our
Privacy Policy for more information about our privacy practices.
Originally from South Africa, Peter is based on the Costa Blanca and is a web reporter for the Euro Weekly News covering international and Spanish national news.
Got a news story you want to share? Then get in touch at [email protected]
Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *
By signing up, you will create a Euro Weekly News account if you don’t already have one. Review our Privacy Policy for more information about our privacy practices.
Download our media pack in either English or Spanish.