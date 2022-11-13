WATCH – Ukrainian naval drones used to attack Russian ships

By Peter McLaren-Kennedy • 13 November 2022 • 8:20
Ukrainian Naval Drones - Image Twitter U24
The sharing of the images by the Ukrainian government on Friday and covered in greater detail by United24 on Sunday, November 13 comes as the country looks to crowd fund more of the units.
Each USV as they are known as, comes at a cost of around $250,000.
The USV’s, which can be controlled from a ground-based autonomous system, travel at up to 80 kilometres per hour and have a cruising range of up to 800 kilometres.
Each unit can operate for up to 60 hours and has a payload of up to 181 kilograms.
Ukraine is creating the world's first Fleet of Naval Drones — so, we are launching our biggest fundraiser yet🔥It will protect the🇺🇦waters, prevent cities from being struck by missiles, and also help unlock corridors for civilian ships that transport grain. #FleetOfNavalDrones pic.twitter.com/9V07vqZXkl
— U24 (@U24_gov_ua) November 11, 2022
Although Ukraine has shared some information on the naval drones, it has declined to provide full details of how they operate in an effort to retain some element of secrecy.
Originally from South Africa, Peter is based on the Costa Blanca and is a web reporter for the Euro Weekly News covering international and Spanish national news.
Got a news story you want to share? Then get in touch at [email protected]
