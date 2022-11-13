WATCH – Ukrainian naval drones used to attack Russian ships

The sharing of the images by the Ukrainian government on Friday and covered in greater detail by United24 on Sunday, November 13 comes as the country looks to crowd fund more of the units.

Each USV as they are known as, comes at a cost of around $250,000.

The USV’s, which can be controlled from a ground-based autonomous system, travel at up to 80 kilometres per hour and have a cruising range of up to 800 kilometres.

Each unit can operate for up to 60 hours and has a payload of up to 181 kilograms.