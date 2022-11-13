WATCH – Ukrainian naval drones used to attack Russian ships

UPDATE: Six feared dead after two planes collide in mid-air during air show in Dallas, Texas Close
By Peter McLaren-Kennedy • 13 November 2022 • 8:20

Ukrainian Naval Drones - Image Twitter U24

Ukrainian has shared details of its naval drones that were used to attack the Russian Black Sea fleet.

The sharing of the images by the Ukrainian government on Friday and covered in greater detail by United24 on Sunday, November 13 comes as the country looks to crowd fund more of the units. 

Each USV as they are known as, comes at a cost of around $250,000. 

The USV’s, which can be controlled from a ground-based autonomous system, travel at up to 80 kilometres per hour and have a cruising range of up to 800 kilometres.

Each unit can operate for up to 60 hours and has a payload of up to 181 kilograms. 

Although Ukraine has shared some information on the naval drones, it has declined to provide full details of how they operate in an effort to retain some element of secrecy. 

