Wetherspoons hit by more shortages as supply issues hit bars and restaurants

By Peter McLaren-Kennedy • 13 November 2022 • 15:19
Breakfast - Credit J D Wetherspoon
This time the bird flu epidemic has caused a shortage of eggs according to the Sun on Sunday, November 13.
The company has said that there is a temporary issue that means breakfasts may not be available with eggs.
Discussions are said to be taking place between suppliers, supermarkets and the industry to find a solution to the problem that has already seen the price of chickens rise sharply.
Wetherspoons is offering alternatives to diners but no eggs at present.
A spokesperson for the group Eddie Gershon told The Sun : “We can confirm that there are temporary issues with egg supplies at some Wetherspoon pubs, due to the current impact of Avian flu on egg production.
“We are experiencing issues in receiving all the supplies we require to satisfy demand in every pub.
“This is not specific to Wetherspoon and other hospitality operators and supermarkets are facing similar issues.”
Although avian flu is said to be the primary cause of the shortage, the Department of Environment, Farming and Rural Affairs had said earlier that i was “deeply concerned” about the scale of chicken mortalities in industrial chicken sheds over the summer.
Millions of birds are said to have died during the summer’s heatwave whilst many other farmers have left the industry given increasing difficulties in farming profitably.
Wetherspoons boss Tim Martin who actively promoted BREXIT has complained that major changes have affected the industry including labour shortages and increased labour, food and energy costs.
Punters will no doubt be aggrieved to find that Wetherspoons has hit by more shortages, but this time the classic fry up with the “no eggs” available sign up for now.
Thank you for taking the time to read this article, do remember to come back and check The Euro Weekly News website for all your up-to-date local and international news stories and remember, you can also follow us on Facebook and Instagram.
Share this story
Subscribe to our Euro Weekly News alerts to get the latest stories into your inbox!
By signing up, you will create a Euro Weekly News account if you don’t already have one. Review our
Privacy Policy for more information about our privacy practices.
Originally from South Africa, Peter is based on the Costa Blanca and is a web reporter for the Euro Weekly News covering international and Spanish national news.
Got a news story you want to share? Then get in touch at [email protected]
Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *
By signing up, you will create a Euro Weekly News account if you don’t already have one. Review our Privacy Policy for more information about our privacy practices.
Download our media pack in either English or Spanish.