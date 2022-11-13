Wetherspoons hit by more shortages as supply issues hit bars and restaurants

By Peter McLaren-Kennedy • 13 November 2022 • 15:19

Breakfast - Credit J D Wetherspoon

Wetherspoons have been hit by more shortages as supply issues continue to affect the restaurant and pub sectors.

This time the bird flu epidemic has caused a shortage of eggs according to the Sun on Sunday, November 13.

The company has said that there is a temporary issue that means breakfasts may not be available with eggs.

Discussions are said to be taking place between suppliers, supermarkets and the industry to find a solution to the problem that has already seen the price of chickens rise sharply.

Wetherspoons is offering alternatives to diners but no eggs at present.

A spokesperson for the group Eddie Gershon told The Sun : “We can confirm that there are temporary issues with egg supplies at some Wetherspoon pubs, due to the current impact of Avian flu on egg production.

“We are experiencing issues in receiving all the supplies we require to satisfy demand in every pub.

“This is not specific to Wetherspoon and other hospitality operators and supermarkets are facing similar issues.”

Although avian flu is said to be the primary cause of the shortage, the Department of Environment, Farming and Rural Affairs had said earlier that i was “deeply concerned” about the scale of chicken mortalities in industrial chicken sheds over the summer.

Millions of birds are said to have died during the summer’s heatwave whilst many other farmers have left the industry given increasing difficulties in farming profitably.

Wetherspoons boss Tim Martin who actively promoted BREXIT has complained that major changes have affected the industry including labour shortages and increased labour, food and energy costs.

Punters will no doubt be aggrieved to find that Wetherspoons has hit by more shortages, but this time the classic fry up with the “no eggs” available sign up for now.

