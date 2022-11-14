By Victoria Scott • 14 November 2022 • 6:17

A guide to 20 of the best hotels in Marbella. Image:Song_about_summer/Shutterstock

Marbella is one of the most popular areas on the Costa del Sol for holidaymakers. This all-year-round destination boasts mild weather, stunning beaches, buzzing nightlife, and some of the best hotels, restaurants, and bars in Europe. So, you’re planning your holiday to Marbella, but which hotels are the best and for what type of holiday?

The Euro Weekly News has researched and visited the 20 best hotels in Marbella, including the best for luxury, the best for family, the best for hen or stag do’s, adult-only accommodation, hotels with entertainment, and the best hotels by the beach! Let’s take a look…

With so much on offer in Marbella, from the picturesque sea views, white sandy beaches, and sparkling crystal-clear sea, where is the best place to go for a luxury stay?

Puente Romano

We begin our journey at The Puente Romano 5-star Beach Resort, located at the heart of Marbella. The Puente Romano is an experience like no other, with 15 restaurants and bars, all the amenities a person would need onsite, as well as the most charming feel of traditional Andalucia throughout, shown in their architecture, styling, and ambience.

The Puente Romano is a place for you to indulge and relax all in the same place. With beach and sea views, a spa, wellness facilities, open-air venues, botanical gardens and with a state-of-the-art tennis court. The Puente Romano is the place to be for luxury. Perfect for hens and stags, couples and families with children.

Hotel Claude Marbella

Hotel Claude is considered the first boutique hotel in Marbella with its juxtaposed use of interiors and art bringing a sophisticated and stylish atmosphere to enhance your experience of the real Marbella.

Hotel Claude is also filled with tremendous history. The house itself belonged to Eugenia de Montijo, Empress of France and wife of Napoleon III, and in later years was a house of refuge to French opera singer Claude Devoize and her husband Don Juan Berjano, who made it their home in the early 1970s.

With the heart of the hotel being its marble patio and romantic rooftop terrace overlooking the bustling old town of Marbella, the luxury of this hotel is shown in both its history and grandeur. The hotel also welcomes children of any age.

Nobu Hotel Marbella

Nobu Hotel Marbella is a luxury adults-only 5-star hotel, designed for trendsetters and jet setters, a destination where food, entertainment, and indulgence are all catered for! Located on the swish Golden Mile of Southern Spain, you are just moments away from experiencing the joys of the shoreline and aquamarine waters of the Mediterranean.

Overlooking La Plaza, in-house spa facilities, and exquisite world-renowned Japanese cuisine. The Nobu Hotel Marbella is worth visiting if you are looking to experience true luxury.

The Marbella Heights Boutique Hotel

The Marbella Heights luxury villa is a boutique hotel with stunning panoramic views that combine the beauty of the mountains and the Mediterranean Sea, tastefully decorated and furnished in Asian style. With its own private swimming pool, quick access, and proximity to one of the best golf courses on the Costa del Sol, you are in your own private world when staying at Marbella Heights!

The Hotel itself is open to be booked for singular rooms or booked completely for special occasions, events, anniversaries, and much more. Their reception team is on call 24/7 to ensure all your needs are met and that you have the most luxurious stay. Perfect for hens or stags that are looking to book out the whole boutique for their trip or families looking to do the same.

Hotel Don Pepe Gran Melia

Hotel Don Pepe Gran Melia is located in the splendour of Marbella city. Part of the Gran Melia group, Hotel Don Pepe Gran Melia is where luxury meets the culture of good Spanish living, well known for its family-friendly environment and proximity to exceptional restaurants and attractions.

Various facilities and amenities are available such as a swimming pool, gym, and tennis court. Babysitting options are available to allow parents an evening or morning to themselves. Hotel Don Pepe Gran Melia is definitely one of the best luxury family destinations to go to!

Don Carlos resort and Spa

The Don Carlos 5-star Resort and Spa is located on Nikki beach, 10 minutes from historic downtown Marbella and just moments away from the most exclusive restaurants, shopping, entertainment, and nightlife along the Costa del Sol.

The heavenly resort is nestled around a lush tropical garden, formed by 3 sections of the hotel, Oasis boutique, which is adults only, talked about in more detail throughout this article, and Deluxe Villas that all offer an extensive VIP program, including a personal assistant service at the Deluxe Villas.

The resort itself has state-of-the-art facilities and a spa. Including multiple pools, courts for tennis, and basketball, a complete gym, and much more. Perfect for the family, children are welcome.

The Oasis by Don Carlos Resort and Spa

The adults-only Oasis by Don Carlos Resort and Spa is located in Marbella within the grounds of the Don Carlos Leisure Resort and Spa. You will be taken care of and looked after to the highest degree of luxury, being pampered and staff showing you true wellness throughout your stay.

The Oasis is a more private area of the resort – you would be forgiven if you think you are daydreaming while staying at this resort, with its unlimited facilities and exquisitely furnished rooms, suites, and apartments that have been designed to offer guests the ultimate luxury and relaxation during their stay. Perfect for couples, hens and stags looking to relax and get away before the big day!

Marbella Club Hotel, Golf Resort and Spa

Marbella Club 5-star Hotel, Golf Resort and Spa is one of the longest-running hotels on the Costa del Sol with a rich history and incredible façade you don’t know whether to say you are in Spain or California!

The resort itself is timeless, filled with character and personality, with over 114 rooms and various restaurants and bars throughout, it´s like being in your own village. With pools dotted throughout, cobbled paths, and tropical gardens, Marbella Club Hotel gives you the experience of a lifetime with your stay. With well-experienced and trained staff Marbella Club also offer one of the best kids’ clubs in Europe and is perfect for any stay, especially with children.

Anantara Villa Padierna Palace

Anantara Villa Padierna Palace is located 20 minutes southwest of central Marbella and only 15 minutes from Puerto Banus. Anatara Villa Padierna Palace is like something out of a fairy tale, with the exterior painted in the most beautiful rose-blushing pink. Completed with a luxury spa, pool, golf course, magnificent dining, and more – the service here is more than impressive.

The Anantara Villa Padierna Palace is a great place to stay or visit with or without children and the staff are accommodating to all ages. They also offer rooms and access for those that may have a disability.

The Westin La Quinta Golf Resort & Spa

The Westin La Quinta 5-star Golf Resort & Spa is a luxury resort that is perfect for those that are looking to unwind and have a luxurious relaxing night stay away. Located 10 minutes away from Marbella, The Westin La Quinta has exclusive amenities including facilities such as a crystal clear pool, gym, luscious gardens, magnificent spa, and golf course. You are in your own oasis when staying at The Westin La Quinta!

With a fun-loving kids club and members of the hotel receiving exclusive rates, it really is worth coming to stay at The Westin La Quinta and joining their membership programme, especially if you love a few spontaneous days away with or without the kids.

The Boho Club

The Boho Club is a wellness resort in Marbella, located in the heart of Marbella on the renowned Golden Mile, a 5-minute walk to the beach and a short drive to Puerto Banus, offered by The Boho Club in one of their Boho Range Rovers. The Boho Club is the best place to stay for luxury, fun and healing, described as ‘an experience liberated from formalities and conservative stiffness.’

Offering exclusive bungalows and rooms with a boho chic feeling throughout, with the best restaurant, bars and aquamarine pool, The Boho Club is definitely worth visiting and is one of the best places to stay in Marbella. Perfect for hens and stags that are looking for some TLC before their big day.

Amare

Amare adults-only hotel is located at the centre of Marbella on the Golden Mile, with shops, restaurants and the old town just minutes away. Amare has recently been remodelled with modern bright, spacious rooms, a powder blue pool, and a glorious rooftop bar with views across Marbella and beach club. You are given an immersed feeling of Spain while also being given your own privacy and space to relax.

Perfect for hens and stags due to the proximity of the bars and restaurants. With great nightlife close by, staying at the Amare allows you to have fun, unwind and recover properly in luxury from the previous night’s shenanigans!

Vincci Seleccion Estrella del Mar

Vincci Seleccion Estrella del Mar is a 5-star adult-only hotel located in Marbella on the Golden Mile, just moments away from the lustrous white sand and sparkling sea of Playa Real Zaragoza.

Vincci Seleccion Estrella del Mar is considered the largest luxury accommodation on the Costa del Sol, with a chic oriental style throughout, the finest eye for detail, and all kinds of services and experiences available to guests.

With a luxurious beach club, peaceful spa, beautiful gardens, gourmet cuisine, and halls for events and weddings, there is very little the Vincci Seleccion Estrella del Mar can’t do. That´s why it is considered one of the best luxurious hotels in Marbella, perfect for couples and anyone looking to get away and stay in complete luxury.

Casa la Concha

Casa la Concha is an adult-only boutique hotel described as a hidden gem and a home away from home. Located in one of the most beautiful areas of Marbella, on the Golden Mile of the Costa del Sol, Casa la Concha is one of the best luxury hotels in Marbella as it is much more than just a boutique hotel but an experience. Situated between the sloping mountains, silky sanded beaches and golf courses, there is so much to do and encounter in Casa la Concha.

Major points for also being a pet-friendly hotel!

The Town House

The Town House is an adults-only boutique hotel located in the heart of Marbella’s old town. The Town House is luxurious, authentic and romantic – not taking away from the intimate, natural picturesque beauty that Marbella’s old town has to offer.

The Town House has 10 bedrooms that are tastefully and chicly designed, with marble flooring throughout, a restaurant and bar and a private terrace for guests to enjoy throughout their stay. Breakfast is included and served on the rooftop terrace with the most beautiful view of Marbella, for exclusive use by guests. Perfect for hens, stags and couples looking for a great getaway.

Gran Hotel Guadalpin Banus

The luxurious 5- star Gran Hotel Guadalpin Banus is located right on the glittering coast of the Costa del Sol, 6km from Marbella centre and a 15-minute walk to the glamourous Puerto Banus, renowned for its delicious restaurants, exclusive shops, and glamourous lifestyle.

The Gran Hotel Guadalpin sits on the coast, and you simply have to step out from the hotel to be greeted by the delicate soft touch of sand underfoot and the glorious Mediterranean Sea.

The hotel has both rooms and suites for singles, couples, and families to make your reservation perfectly suit your needs. With a substantial swimming pool, car rental facilities, yacht charter, airport transfers and much more, this is why Gran Hotel Guadalpin Banus is considered one the best luxury hotels to stay in Marbella.

Hard Rock Hotel Marbella

Located just steps away from the renowned Nueva Andalucia Beach and newly opened this July 2022! The Hard Rock Hotel is one of the best luxury hotels to stay in Marbella. The hotel itself comes with unbelievable amenities, such as a personalised pool, bars, restaurants, signature rooms and suites.

With wellness, entertainment, and amenities at the heart of the Hard Rock Hotel, it has an exclusive line-up that includes a unique music-inspired design, a curated collection of music memorabilia, distinctive luxurious décor, and even free access to all their music events! This perfect spot is recommended for adults only, hens and stags, or couples looking to enjoy a getaway filled with activities.

Hotel Sierra Blanca Resort Marbella

Hotel Sierra Blanca Resort Marbella is nestled in the Sierra Blanca Mountain range, creating a serene ambience for all guests that are lucky enough to stay. With stunning views and glorious suites and family rooms, The Hotel Sierra Blanca is one of the best luxury hotels to stay in Marbella.

With fluffy white robes, mouth-watering food, amazing amenities, a swimming pool, sports activities and more, the Hotel Sierra Blanca Resort Marbella creates an experience you won’t want to miss out on. The perfect spot for families or couples looking to enjoy a get away close to the city.

Hotel El Castillo La Ciudadela Marbella

Hotel El Castillo La Ciudadela is a 4-star boutique hotel that is located in the city centre of Marbella. The hotel is considered one of the best luxurious hotels in Marbella due to its affluent style, character and incredible artwork throughout the hotel.

It is also the only hotel within the medieval wall of Marbella. The positioning of the hotel is excellent with places such as Plaza de los Naranjos, the Church of Nuestra Señora de la Encarnación or Calle Ancha just a few minutes’ walk away. Perfect for those who are looking to come and explore Marbella for its rich history and architecture then come home to a luxurious comfy bed with great views.

Linda Boutique Hotel

Linda Boutique Hotel is a 4-star hotel that is located in Marbella city centre, a short walk away from some of the city’s best restaurants, bars and beaches. Linda boutique is considered one of the best luxury hotels in Marbella due to its stylish, newly renovated property that creates an unexpected contrast against the historic scenery of old town Marbella. The hotel welcomes families and is pet-friendly (bonus points again!)

Serving cocktails, wines and delicious bites, Linda’s rooftop lounge is the best spot to enjoy an aperitif with a view or just chill out with your book on a lazy afternoon. The perfect spot for families, hens or couples looking to enjoy a getaway close to the city.

