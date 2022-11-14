By Guest Writer • 14 November 2022 • 13:33

Whodunnit? Credit: Salón Varietés Facebook

AGATHA CHRISTIE’S play And then there were None which is to be performed at the Salón Varietés Theatre in Fuengirola had two earlier names which were both changed because they were considered offensive.

Adapted by Christie from her 1939 book of the ‘same’ name in 1943, she considered it to be the play which formally started her career as a playwright as the story is so well crafted.

It’s a major murder drama with a twist as eight disparate guests arrive at an isolated mansion located on an island off the coast of Devon and are tended to by two married domestics but when they start dying one by one, each survivor suspects the others as being the killers.

Directed by Lynn Halliday, this, a perfect follow up to last year’s performance of Christie’s most successful play The Mousetrap is considered to be one of the most difficult of her works to perform on stage.

Tickets for the shows which run from November 23 to 27 cost €16 and may be obtained online at https://www.salonvarietestheatre.com/ or from the box office which is open Monday to Friday 11am to 2pm as well as an hour before each show.

