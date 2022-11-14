Amazon believed to be looking to cut an estimated 10,000 employees

By Chris King • 14 November 2022 • 19:26
Image of Amazon facility in Spain.
Credit: Amazon Press
According to a report in the New York Times today, Monday, November 14, citing sources with knowledge of the matter, Amazon is planning to make the largest cuts to its workforce in the company’s history.
It is believed that starting this week they will lay off an estimated 10,000 employees who work in the technology and corporate sides of the business. Speaking on condition of anonymity, the sources told the publication that cuts will take place in Amazon’s human resources and retail departments as well.
Job losses are also expected in the company’s devices organisation, which includes the voice-assistant Alexa. Should these job cuts materialise, they will be equivalent to three per cent of Amazon’s corporate workers and around one per cent of its workforce of more than 1.5 million worldwide.
These speculated cuts are a clear indication of the current economic depression around the world. Many companies hired new workers during the pandemic and subsequently found themselves seriously overstaffed while underdelivering to their customers.
Social media giant Twitter has already seen its workforce culled after billionaire businessman Elon Musk took charge of the platform. Meta CEO Mark Zuckerberg also announced last week that cuts would have to be made.
Originally from Wales, Chris spent years on the Costa del Sol before moving to the Algarve where he is a web reporter for The Euro Weekly News covering international and Spanish national news.
Got a news story you want to share? Then get in touch at [email protected]
