Average price of electricity in Spain plummets on Tuesday, November 15

By Chris King • 14 November 2022 • 21:00

Image of electricity pylons. Credit: Dmitrydesign/Shutterstock

On Tuesday, November 15, the average price of electricity in Spain drops by 23.38 per cent.

 

The average price of electricity for regulated rate customers linked to the wholesale market in Spain will fall by 23.38 per cent on Tuesday, November 15, compared to this Monday 14. Specifically, it will stand at €112.19/MWh.

According to provisional data from the Iberian Energy Market Operator (OMIE), in the auction, the average price of electricity in the wholesale market – the so-called ‘pool’ – will be €109.66/MWh tomorrow.

Tuesday’s maximum price will be registered between 9pm  and 10pm, at €154.80/MWh, while the minimum for the day, of €87/MWh, will be between 5am and 7am.

Added to this ‘pool’ price is the compensation to gas companies of €2.53/MWh. This has to be paid by the consumers who benefit from the measure, the consumers of the regulated tariff (PVPC), or those who, despite being in the free market, have an indexed rate or have to renew their contract.

Written by

Chris King

Originally from Wales, Chris spent years on the Costa del Sol before moving to the Algarve where he is a web reporter for The Euro Weekly News covering international and Spanish national news. Got a news story you want to share? Then get in touch at [email protected]

